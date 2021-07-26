Main image courtesy of Fran Kuhn

With the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch up quickly, we thought we would celebrate four decades of world-class youth and amateur motocross racing with 30 Loretta Lynn’s stories from years gone by.

So, what’s the story with the bibs? Since the very first Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, riders have been required to wear bibs over their jerseys to show off their assigned single- or double-digit numbers. The AMA briefly allowed three-digit numbers, but 42 riders flying past the scorers made it very difficult to record all those laps in the pre-transponder, pre-electronic scoring days. The bibs were also a nod to the old AMA Amateur Nationals, which took place around different parts of the country and used assigned numbers on the back, then carried the names of title sponsors like Can-Am and Mr. Pibb on the front.

But the bibs go further back than that. In the 1960s and ’70s, the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe assigned different numbers to riders depending on which country they were in. They also included the series sponsor on the front—most often Camel—or each rider’s national flag. The tradition crossed the Atlantic with the first USGP race, the 1973 Carlsbad 500cc Grand Prix, and even made it briefly into AMA Supercross in 1976 when Olympia Beer, sponsor of the Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum, issued bibs to the riders.