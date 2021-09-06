There isn’t anything mystifying over Dylan Ferrandis’ run to the top of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the 450 class. He wanted it more than anyone else, he worked harder than anyone else.

“Honestly, I’m tired,” said Ferrandis back at the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha truck, clutching the #1 plate. “Last week after the race I was really bad. After the race I had to visit the medical crew. I think, my body, I’ve reached the limit. I’m at my limit at what my body is capable of doing.”

That’s the way Star operates. They extract the maximum from everything. It comes from the top, with team owner Bobby Regan, who has explained his ambitions to have a 450 team, pack it with talent, and keep his massive 250 pro and amateur operation rolling as well.

“Jason, we don’t care about money,” Bobby told me during the off-season. “We just want to win.”

“I’ve been at this team five years now, they have the same mentality as me,” says Ferrandis. “They have no life! The wife, the kids, they put life aside and do all the work for the sport and for the win. The only thing they want at Star is winning. I trust them, and the same thing with DV [David Vuillemin, his coach and trainer]. His program is only for winning. It’s not for having fun. It was hard, every week is hard, but the result is here.”