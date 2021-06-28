The following is a post-race press release from InFront, producers of the MXGP World Championship:

MATTERLEY BASIN (Great Britain) – The MXGP of Great Britain has delivered once again, with awesome action in both MXGP and MX2 races that saw different winners in each heat for both categories.

While rain was forecasted for the entire day, this did not stop a healthy crowd of British fans make the trip to Matterley Basin to enjoy some of the most exciting racing that we have had this season so far. And what a show the riders put on for the cheering crowd that lit the whole track alive, making for an incredible atmosphere that MXGP missed by the entire paddock in 2020.

In MXGP all eyes were on Antonio Cairoli of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing who bounced back in incredible fashion, following an unlucky GP in Orlyonok, going 1-3 in the races to secure his 8th GP win here in Matterley Basin. Joining him on the podium was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Jeffrey Herlings from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing who put together another solid day to get himself on the podium.

In MX2, Maxime Renaux of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing was determined to make up for lost ground in Orlyonok and he did just that with a win and a second to secure his career second overall victory. Mattia Guadagnini of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing placed second overall during what was his second Grand Prix as a factory KTM rider and Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez continued his podium streak to finish third.

MXGP

In the opening heat it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who grabbed the Fox Holeshot with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Cairoli closely behind. Though Cairoli wasted no time as he jumped into the lead, while Gajser was fighting further down the order.

On the opening lap it was Cairoli, Prado, Glenn Coldenhoff of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing and Herlings, with Seewer, Gajser and Pauls Jonass from Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing just behind.

A few laps later, Gajser had managed to get around Seewer and was closing in on the back of Herlings, while Seewer was coming under more pressure from Jonass. And so was his teammate Coldenhoff, who lost two positions in one lap to Herlings and Gajser as the pair went after Cairoli and Prado.

On his return to MXGP racing, Arminas Jasikonis of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing had a tough opening heat, as he eventually pulled into the pits to retire from the race.

With 2 laps to go Cairoli stretched out his lead to 8.731 seconds over Prado, with Herlings, Gajser and Coldenhoff completing the top 5, as Romain Febvre from Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team chased down Jonass.

In the end it was Cairoli who secured his first race win of 2021, with Prado 2nd and Herlings 3rd.