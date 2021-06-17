There was some serious wonder how they could maintain that relationship. Turned out not to be a problem, for three basic reasons. First, neither one became the unbeatable force that the 2014 season indicated. They’re good, but it’s not like we’re in an only-two-riders-can-win-races-and-it’s-just-these-two scenario right now. This ain’t Reed/Stew. Second, and related, riders don’t find each other on the track as often as it seems (as mentioned above). This is Adam’s second 450 season, he missed about half of supercross both years, and Kenny didn’t race outdoors last year. So they’re not elbow to elbow often, anyway.

Finally, and this is the biggest point: it’s possible for riders to battle on the track and still be friends once the race is over. Just depends on their personality.

Way back, Kenny and Adam rode and trained together at Villopoto’s place, with Baker. They split with Aldon, but still rode together at Villopoto’s old place, now called Moto Sandbox, during the week. That’s what they did during Florida time, although both would go through larger chunks of riding in California, too. Last year, Cianciarulo moved his Florida base from the Moto Sandbox to the Stewart Compound, so the two friends no longer ride together as much. How’s the friendship? Still pretty good, actually. Turns out that the friendship goes much deeper than just logging motos together on a Tuesday.

“When he’s in California and I’m in California, if we’re riding outdoors, we’ll hang out, wake up and ride,” said Cianciarulo last week after the Thunder Valley National. “I’m at [James] Stewart’s and he’s at Sandbox in Florida right now, so we don’t get to ride together too much. Kenny has been one of my best friends since I just turned pro, like 16, as soon as he came over and we were all training together and stuff. So, I talk to him all the time. Mostly not about dirt bike stuff. It’s funny. We’re pretty transparent with each other and what we’re thinking about, what’s going on in our lives, in the sport and all that stuff.”