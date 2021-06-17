Next up is High Point Raceway, home race to the very website you are reading. Located just outside Morgantown, West Virginia, which houses the Racer X HQ, High Point Raceway is known for its off cambered corners, rutty terrain, and unpredictable weather. My first trip to High Point was as a youth rider in 1995 and coming from Florida, the steep hills were nothing short of a learning moment. I can vividly remember exiting corners at the top of said hills and cautiously coasting down the hills while those with more experience were accelerating hard, blowing past me with ease. This weekend, watch for time to be gained by those with the willingness to grab another gear while descending into rutty transitions. Some riders will be more confident than others, especially if we get a bit of inclement weather sprinkled into the mix.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start at High Point is a long uphill that bends into a fast left hand sweeper followed by an even faster downhill. If you aren’t able to get up the hill with the first few, diving to the inside and shortening the distance around that sweeper and then blitzing down the downhill to the outside can be a last resort type move. With many of the corners funneling into inside ruts, getting a good start can be a huge difference in track position after only a lap or two.

With rain in the forecast, things could spiral out of hand very quickly. High Point and mud go together like George and Weezy. My first High Point National was the famed 1997 edition and one of the muddiest races I have ever witnessed or been a part of. The hard High Point base doesn’t absorb precipitation per se and immediately becomes incredibly difficult to navigate. The skies might be the biggest variable to watch when fans exit I-79 and crawl up the windy Mt. Morris backroad.

Who’s Hot

Ken Roczen has come out of nowhere to take this 450 Class series by storm. He’s won 75 percent of the motos thus far.

Dylan Ferrandis’s start to the season has been nothing short of phenomenal. While a tad overshadowed by Roczen, he deserves a ton of respect for how well he has ridden to this point.