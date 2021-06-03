It’s never fun to finish 21st-place in a moto. Being the first guy that put in the full 30 minutes plus two laps but didn’t earn a single point for the effort always has a little sting to it, but for Jerry Robin, it had a lot of sting to it on Saturday. After crashing in the morning qualifying sessions, Robin’s bike actually landed on top of him causing some minor burns to his back from his pipe and a scraped-up elbow. Despite the early setback, Robin still put his head down when the gates dropped, though he just missed out scoring points in the first moto. Another untimely crash in the second moto saw Robin’s day come to an end, but he wasn’t letting the situation get him down. We caught up with Jerry at the end of the day to see how he was and what he thought of his day as a whole.

Racer X: So, practice crash started the day, and then crashed second moto to end the day. Is that how it goes, just one of those days?

Jerry Robin: Yeah, pretty much. I went over the bars coming into a turn and just hit a soft spot and the bike landed on me and burned me in by back pretty bad and my footpeg jammed my elbow. And then, first moto, just got 21st so that was a bummer. And then in the second moto, I just started sliding out and a kid hit me and just smashed my elbow again and I couldn’t really hang on. It was just, the track was gnarly. I feel like this was probably the sketchiest track I’ve raced on which is kind of a bummer to start the year like that. I’ve only rode three times since supercross, so I was a little rusty. But Thunder Valley should be better and I’m looking forward to that.