Lots to talk about tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works. We’re going to deep dive into the upcoming outdoors, recap some silly season and more with hosts Steve Matthes and Daniel Blair.

The defending champion of the 450 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Zach Osborne, will call in to talk about showing up with that #1 plate, how his motocross prep is going, thoughts on the longer series, his abbreviated SX season, and more.

Multi-time SX and MX champion Rick Johnson will call in to update us on what he’s been up to, thoughts on the SX season, predictions on the motocross season, we’ll bench race a bit with RJ, and more.

Former Rockstar Suzuki rider Ian Trettel will call in to update us on what he’s been up to, thoughts on his accident and career ending injury before he really go going, we’ll get his thoughts on the sport now, his old team owner, and more.

Former pro rider, friend of the show Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart will call in from Canada to update us on when he’s able to come down across the border, what’s new from the Atlas Brace guys, his preview of the MX series in Canada, and more.

Dubya USA’s John Anderson has a background in the sport as mechanic, business owner, worked with race teams, and more. John’s also got the best wheel company in the business right now and he’ll join us to sit in and help us break things down.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. FLY Racing has redefined expectations in safety and performance with the Formula helmet. Tested on the most advanced equipment in the world, the Formula helmet’s overall performance is best in class in both high velocity crashes as well as rotational and low speed impacts. Featuring RHEON technology, Conehead EPS, and a 12K carbon shell, the Formula’s Advanced Impact System (AIS) introduced a new approach to both protection and weight reduction.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

For over 30 years, DeCal Works has led the industry in quality and customer service by offering the best custom motocross graphics, plastics, seat covers, and Rider I.D. products.

DeCal Works is officially licensed with Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas.

DeCal Works is a proud sponsor of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Off-Road team.

Visit www.decalmx.com and use promo code "PULPMX" to receive 20% of your custom graphics.

The PulpMX show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Racing, Firepower, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Ride Engineering, OGIO, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, Works Chassis Lab, Scosche, Art of Sport and Guts Racing.

Main Image Courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Simon Cudby