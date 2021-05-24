7th Annual Caselli MotoDoffo Event Set For Saturday, June 12

TEMECULA, California — The 7th Annual MotoDoffo event, An Evening with The Kurt Caselli Foundation, will take place on Saturday, June 12th at Doffo Winery, 36083 Summitville Street, Temecula, California. The doors will open at 4:00pm and the event will go into the night with live music by the Working Man Band and two trials show performances by Red Bull’s Geoff Aaron. There will be an art show/silent auction by State of Ethos, a live auction, and a big raffle with awesome prizes from sponsors and supporters. During The Kurt Caselli Foundation's presentation, we will announce the Fall 2021 Kurt Caselli Scholarship winners and we'll be announcing our new bike giveaway fundraiser. Please join us for an evening of friends, family, and fun as we remember our hero Kurt Caselli and raise funds to Protect and Support the Lives of Off-road Riders.

An Evening with The Kurt Caselli Foundation:

Free Commemorative KC66 Wine Glass with the first 300 pre-sale tickets (Pick up at event)

Geoff Aaron Red Bull Trials Performance

Live Music, Great Food, Doffo Wine, and 805 Beer

Art show by State of Ethos with art pieces for silent auction

Limited Edition Kurt Caselli Wine from Doffo

Raffles, Silent & Live Auctions from our sponsors and supporters

KCF booth with KC66 apparel, hats, socks, stickers & more

Presentation of the Kurt Caselli Scholarship Winner

More than 150 rare, vintage and unique motorcycles on display from MotoDoffo Vintage Motorcycle Collection and sponsors including Kurt's race bike and rally bike

Get your $25 pre-sale tickets for An Evening with the Kurt Caselli Foundation now at www.KurtCaselli.com or click here. Only the first 300 pre-sale tickets will receive a free KC66 wine glass upon entry. Must be present to redeem. Tickets are $25 on day of event and do not include the wine glass. 7th Annual Caselli MotoDoffo Event Sponsors: FMF Racing, KTM North America, Gas Gas, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, K&N Filters, Torco USA, 805 Beer, State of Ethos & Doffo Winery.