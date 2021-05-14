Dean Wilson | 11th in 450SX

“It wasn’t the greatest night, to be honest. For the main event, I was in a decent position but I struggled at the beginning. On a positive note, at the end of the main, I felt like I got into a decent flow out there. I’m happy to be healthy and now we can focus on outdoors.”

Max Anstie | 12th in 450SX

“It was awesome to end my first 450 SX season with a twelfth in the main at the second Salt Lake City race! We made progress at each race this year and I’m happy with where we ended up. I’m looking forward to changing things up now and getting back to the outdoor series!”

Jason Anderson | 22nd in 450SX

“The night was going pretty good—practice was alright, the heat race was a good result even though I didn’t feel like I rode the best and then the Main Event didn’t go so well. I think I ended the season in eighth overall but we’ll work on it for next year.”

Brandon Hartranft | DNQ for Main Event

"The day started off well in free practice," Hartranft described his early laps on the track. "The second practice didn’t go as well; I crashed on what I thought was going to be my best lap so my final qualifying position wasn’t as good as what I felt I had in me. In the night show I had a decent start in the heat race, but for some reason the track was dark, and it was messing with my vision, so my timing was thrown off. In the LCQ I just didn’t ride well at all. All in all it wasn't a strong night, but I’ll take the positives out of it and move forward."

Adam Enticknap | DNQ for Main Event

"Timed qualifying went well. I rode in the A group this week." Enticknap said. "The track was very wet in the morning, but it got much better through the practice sessions as the track conditions evolved. In my heat race I had a bad start and worked my way through the field the best I could. In the LCQ I had a decent start and made some quick moves, but I came up short. I ended the season healthy and I'm looking forward to putting more work in and continuing to improve."

Jett Lawrence | 1st in 250SX

“Coming into the weekend, I was excited for the Showdown with my brother Hunter and couldn’t wait for the main event. In the first qualifier I got P1 and was feeling a little better on the track and started to get a good flow. The second qualifier was pretty good also; I had a little mistake in a rhythm lane but nothing crazy. Going into the heat race I was pretty excited to get it underway, and it went pretty good. I got second in the heat and ended up getting the third gate pick for the main. I was throwing up all through the break to the main, so I was a little nervous and didn’t know how I’d do, but I was able to dig deep and kind of focus and came out with a win. I was super-pumped from how I was feeling before the race, and to top it off Hunter got third; it was awesome for both of us to be on the box, so the last round ended pretty well, I think.”

Colt Nichols | 2nd in 250SX, 250SX East Region Champion

“It would have been nice to get the win, but I can’t complain about second place. I think I might be the only person to be on the podium at all nine rounds so I’m happy about that. I was off all day. I couldn’t really loosen up, but kudos to the team because they knew exactly what to do with the bike to get me comfortable. I was able to get a good start and lead some laps and had a fun battle with the Lawrence brothers.

“It’s an amazing feeling (to win the championship). I haven’t really ever been in a position to be a contender in the past and this year I put myself in a good spot. It’s a dream come true.”

Hunter Lawrence | 3rd in 250SX

“Awesome weekend in Salt Lake City to finish off the season. I got P2 in the West class championship, so that was really cool; I’m stoked on that. I was pretty good throughout the day and was happy with qualifying and felt really good. In the main event I was in a really good position and just rushed a pass for third and washed the front end out. I dropped back to fifth and took a lap to regroup and breathe, and then put on a push and got myself into third on the last lap. The track wasn’t something you could really send it on, so it was definitely about patience and a lot of corner speed—you had to execute your corners really well. Obviously, Jett and myself both getting on the podium was really special. What a way to finish out the supercross season! The team and everyone was really happy with that, and I can’t thank the team enough; they’re like a family and they’ve been awesome, so I’m looking forward to the outdoors and just happy to end it on a solid note. Obviously we would’ve loved to win, but I’m looking forward to going racing again shortly.”