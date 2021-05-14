By The Numbers
Winners Circle
Jett Lawrence’s race win in the 250SX Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown was the Australian’s third career win. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Colt Nichols earned second place, which sealed the 250SX West Region title for the #64. Hunter Lawrence claimed third place, two spots behind his little brother (Jett will probably not let Hunter forget this). According to Feld Entertainment, the last time two brothers were on the same podium was the 1991 Houston Supercross when Tallon Vohland and Tyson Vohland finished first and third, respectively, with Jeremy McGrath sandwiched in between. That’s over 30 years, 3 months, 12 days or 11,060 days between brothers landing on the same podium together.
Houston - 125E/WSXJanuary 19, 1991
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tallon Vohland
|Citrus Heights, CA
|Suzuki
|2
|Jeremy McGrath
|Sun City, CA
|Honda
|3
|Tyson Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki
|4
|Brian Swink
|Fenton, MI
|Honda
|5
|Ryan Hughes
|Escondido, CA
|Kawasaki
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
Champions Circle
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammates Colt Nichols (East Region) and Justin Cooper (West Region) claimed their respective championships, the first professional titles for each. It was the first time a team swept both 250SX East and West Region titles in the same year since the GEICO Honda team had Eli Tomac (SX Lites West) and Justin Barcia (SX Lites East) claim the two regional titles in 2012. This year marks Star Yamaha’s sixth and seventh 250SX titles since 2015.
#64 Colt Nichols
Podiums: 9 (each round)
Main Event Wins: 3
Top 5s: 9
#32 Justin Cooper
Podiums: 5
Main Event Wins: 3
Top 5s: 8
Rookies of the Year
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker received the 2021 AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year. He finished his first pro championship with three heat race wins, one main event win, three total podiums, and five top-fives, while finishing fourth in the 250SX West Region standings. While Hammaker was a true rookie, the case could be made for Nate Thrasher to also receive the rookie of the year honors. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider raced two Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds in 2020 but made his AMA Supercross debut this year. Thrasher won both the LCQ and the main event at both the Atlanta 1 and the Atlanta 3 Supercrosses but he pulled out of the finale in order to keep from going past the 135-point threshold.
Hammaker vs Thrasher
|Seth Hammaker
|Stat
|Nate Thrasher
|-
|Fastest Qualifier
|-
|3.6
|Average Qualifying
|11.9
|3
|Heat Race Wins
|-
|-
|LCQs
|3
|-
|LCQ Wins
|2
|9
|Main Event Starts
|8
|21
|Main Event Laps Led
|19
|3
|Podiums
|2
|5
|Top Fives
|3
|7
|Top Tens
|6
|5.9
|Average Finish
|8.1
|160
|Points
|127
|4th
|Championship Finish
|7th
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis received the 2021 AMA 450SX Rookie of the Year Award. The French native won the 2017 AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year before becoming a two-time 250SX West Region champion and moving to the 450SX class in 2021. His debut 450SX run included making all 17 main events, which we don’t always see from riders in their premier class debut season. Ferrandis finished with four top-fives (including one podium) while earning seventh in the 450SX standings. Two early-race crashes that both resulted in 22nd-place finishes hindered his finish in the championship but he did manage to make every main event. While Ferrandis only earned a sole podium finish, he put together a few rides where he came back from deep in the pack to get a solid result, including his 11th at the Orlando 2 Supercross. There, he stopped in the mechanics’ area early in the race and was nearly lapped, but stayed a few bike lengths ahead of the race leaders for the rest of the race! At the Atlanta 1 Supercross, he went down in the first turn of the main event and managed a fifth-place finish.
The 450SX rookie of the year award came down to Ferrandis and Chase Sexton. Sexton claimed three podium finishes and six top-five finishes although he missed several races due to injury as he only started 11 main events. Sexton finished 12th in the standings with 162 points with an average finish of 8.7 to Ferrandis’ 237 points with an average of 9.2.
Ferrandis vs Sexton
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Stat
|Chase Sexton
|-
|Fastest Qualifier
|3
|10.2
|Average Qualifying
|5.3
|-
|Heat Race Wins
|2
|17
|Main Event Starts
|11
|-
|Main Event Laps Led
|24
|1
|Podiums
|3
|4
|Top Fives
|6
|11
|Top Tens
|8
|9.2
|Average Main Event Finish
|8.7
|237
|Points
|162
|7th
|Championship Finish
|12th
If you want more data on the champions Webb, Nichols, and Cooper and the 2021 season as a whole, check out Clinton Fowler’s 2021 SX Championship Advanced Analytics post on PulpMX.com.
450SX
The Webb Wagon
Although he did not need to win the race in order to claim the 450SX title, Cooper Webb earned claim his eighth victory of the season. Webb’s second title (following his maiden 450SX title in 2019) means he joins an elite group of riders with multiple premier class AMA Supercross titles.
Multiple Premier Class AMA Supercross Titles:
|Rider
|Number of Premier Class SX Titles
|Years
|Jeremy McGrath
|7
|1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999, & 2000
|Ricky Carmichael
|5
|2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, & 2006
|Ryan Villopoto
|4
|2011, 2012, 2013, & 2014
|Ryan Dungey
|4
|2010, 2015, 2016, & 2017
|Bob Hannah
|3
|1977, 1978, & 1979
|Jeff Stanton
|3
|1989, 1990, & 1992
|Jeff Ward
|2
|1985 & 1987
|Rick Johnson
|2
|1986 & 1988
|Chad Reed
|2
|2004 & 2008
|James Stewart
|2
|2007 & 2009
|Cooper Webb
|2
|2019 & 2021
And of the 11 different multiple-time Premier Class AMA Supercross champions, Webb joins James Stewart and Jeremy McGrath as the only three riders to win at least two 125/250SX titles and two premier class SX titles.
Webb’s win in the main event now puts him at 19 career 450SX main event wins—all of which he earned with Red Bull KTM. Since the 2019 season when Webb joined the team, he has tallied the most wins over the three-year span.
Riders to Win Since 2019:
|Total Races in 2019, 2020, & 2021
|51
|Rider
|Wins in 2019, 2020, and 2021
|Percentage of Wins in 2019-2021
|Total 450SX Wins
|Cooper Webb
|19
|37%
|19
|Eli Tomac
|16
|31%
|37
|Ken Roczen
|8
|16%
|19
|Justin Barcia
|3
|5%
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|3
|5%
|9
|Blake Baggett
|1
|1%
|1
|Zach Osborne
|1
|1%
|1
Webb now ties Ken Roczen and Damon Bradshaw for 11th on the all-time premier class supercross wins list.
Quotes From Around The Paddock
Dylan Ferrandis | 4th in 450SX
“The race was extremely difficult. I don’t know why but I felt a little more tired compared to last week. The track was really tricky and I made a couple of mistakes, but I gave everything I had. I’m a little disappointed to not finish on the box, but it’s still a good result, and it was a good end to the season with two fourths.”
Malcolm Stewart | 5th in 450SX
“I struggled a little bit at the start of the day but the team worked hard and we turned it around when it came to the main event. Looking back at the season as a whole - I had a great run and I’m more than blessed to have this team to support me. We got a podium and checked that off the list, and we ended the season with a top-five and had a solid run. We’ve got some things to work on but I feel really good overall about the year.”
Joey Savatgy | 6th in 450SX
“It was a good night and I am happy with my ride. My speed was there and as the main went on I felt stronger. It feels good to end the Supercross season with a solid ride and I am looking forward to bringing that momentum into the outdoor season.”
Justin Barcia | 7th in 450SX
“I felt good all day and was comfortable on the bike and the track, but finishing seventh wasn’t the way I wanted to end the season. All-in-all it was a solid year, I ended up fourth in the championship. Next year we’ll have some improvements to make but for the first Supercross season with the team, it was really enjoyable and fun and we have a lot more to show for next year, so we’ll keep on plugging along!”
Aaron Plessinger | 8th in 450SX
“My night started off a little slow. Qualifying didn’t go the way I wanted, but we made some changes and that seemed to help a lot. I got a pretty good start in the main, but my body kind of stalled out during the middle of the race. Compared to the last two years, this season has been way better. I think last year I was 11th overall and this year I was 5th, so it’s been a great turnaround. I can’t thank the whole team enough because they’ve put the work in and it showed. I’m ready for what’s next with the outdoors and to show everyone what we’ve got.”
Eli Tomac | 9th in 450SX
“The track was a lot slicker in the morning than it seemed, but it got a lot better as the day went on. I got off to a good start in my heat race which ultimately helped me run away with the win and gave me loads of confidence going into the main event. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the best start in the main and was cut off by the riders up front, forcing me to have to battle my way through the pack. Although winning is always the goal, I’m very proud to walk away with third overall in the 450SX championship standings and I am looking forward to the first outdoor race at Pala, California.”
Ken Roczen | 10th in 450SX
“Round 17 was a tough one again. I just seemed to struggle with the altitude. After getting the holeshot in the main, the first little bit of the race looked promising, but I really let go and dropped way back. Overall, I’ve had a good season. I’ve never stayed in the game for so long—making it all the way to the last round being in the championship hunt. Last year I was third, this year I was second—at least we’re going in the right direction. We had some really good battles, and I learned a lot about myself this year. I’m looking forward to the outdoor season now, and the supercross season next year.”
Dean Wilson | 11th in 450SX
“It wasn’t the greatest night, to be honest. For the main event, I was in a decent position but I struggled at the beginning. On a positive note, at the end of the main, I felt like I got into a decent flow out there. I’m happy to be healthy and now we can focus on outdoors.”
Max Anstie | 12th in 450SX
“It was awesome to end my first 450 SX season with a twelfth in the main at the second Salt Lake City race! We made progress at each race this year and I’m happy with where we ended up. I’m looking forward to changing things up now and getting back to the outdoor series!”
Jason Anderson | 22nd in 450SX
“The night was going pretty good—practice was alright, the heat race was a good result even though I didn’t feel like I rode the best and then the Main Event didn’t go so well. I think I ended the season in eighth overall but we’ll work on it for next year.”
Brandon Hartranft | DNQ for Main Event
"The day started off well in free practice," Hartranft described his early laps on the track. "The second practice didn’t go as well; I crashed on what I thought was going to be my best lap so my final qualifying position wasn’t as good as what I felt I had in me. In the night show I had a decent start in the heat race, but for some reason the track was dark, and it was messing with my vision, so my timing was thrown off. In the LCQ I just didn’t ride well at all. All in all it wasn't a strong night, but I’ll take the positives out of it and move forward."
Adam Enticknap | DNQ for Main Event
"Timed qualifying went well. I rode in the A group this week." Enticknap said. "The track was very wet in the morning, but it got much better through the practice sessions as the track conditions evolved. In my heat race I had a bad start and worked my way through the field the best I could. In the LCQ I had a decent start and made some quick moves, but I came up short. I ended the season healthy and I'm looking forward to putting more work in and continuing to improve."
Jett Lawrence | 1st in 250SX
“Coming into the weekend, I was excited for the Showdown with my brother Hunter and couldn’t wait for the main event. In the first qualifier I got P1 and was feeling a little better on the track and started to get a good flow. The second qualifier was pretty good also; I had a little mistake in a rhythm lane but nothing crazy. Going into the heat race I was pretty excited to get it underway, and it went pretty good. I got second in the heat and ended up getting the third gate pick for the main. I was throwing up all through the break to the main, so I was a little nervous and didn’t know how I’d do, but I was able to dig deep and kind of focus and came out with a win. I was super-pumped from how I was feeling before the race, and to top it off Hunter got third; it was awesome for both of us to be on the box, so the last round ended pretty well, I think.”
Colt Nichols | 2nd in 250SX, 250SX East Region Champion
“It would have been nice to get the win, but I can’t complain about second place. I think I might be the only person to be on the podium at all nine rounds so I’m happy about that. I was off all day. I couldn’t really loosen up, but kudos to the team because they knew exactly what to do with the bike to get me comfortable. I was able to get a good start and lead some laps and had a fun battle with the Lawrence brothers.
“It’s an amazing feeling (to win the championship). I haven’t really ever been in a position to be a contender in the past and this year I put myself in a good spot. It’s a dream come true.”
Hunter Lawrence | 3rd in 250SX
“Awesome weekend in Salt Lake City to finish off the season. I got P2 in the West class championship, so that was really cool; I’m stoked on that. I was pretty good throughout the day and was happy with qualifying and felt really good. In the main event I was in a really good position and just rushed a pass for third and washed the front end out. I dropped back to fifth and took a lap to regroup and breathe, and then put on a push and got myself into third on the last lap. The track wasn’t something you could really send it on, so it was definitely about patience and a lot of corner speed—you had to execute your corners really well. Obviously, Jett and myself both getting on the podium was really special. What a way to finish out the supercross season! The team and everyone was really happy with that, and I can’t thank the team enough; they’re like a family and they’ve been awesome, so I’m looking forward to the outdoors and just happy to end it on a solid note. Obviously we would’ve loved to win, but I’m looking forward to going racing again shortly.”
Cameron McAdoo | 4th in 250SX
“We didn’t finish where we wanted to in the race, but it was still a good day overall. My KX250 was hooking up well and I felt like my riding was improving throughout the night. I qualified fourth overall and then went on to win my heat race. Heading into the main event, I felt like momentum was on my side, but as I began making my way towards the front, minor mistakes in the rhythm sections ended up costing me the podium finish and second overall in the points. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but I have a great team behind me, and we’ll be ready to take on the outdoor season in full force.”
Seth Hammaker | 5th in 250SX
“I felt great aboard my KX250 all day today. My riding was consistently on pace with the top guys in practice and the heat. I believe I got out to a second-place start in both the heat and main today, which is always a positive. This has been an incredible rookie season so far and to be recognized as the 250SX Rookie of the Year is an absolute honor. I want to thank the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for sticking by my side. Without all of their constant help, none of this would be possible.”
Jo Shimoda | 6th in 250SX
“The morning got started on a solid note. I was fastest in the 250SX East free practice session and held pole position in the first qualifying session for a moment too, which was awesome. I know I have the speed to compete with the lead riders and I would’ve loved to be battling with the top-3 guys in the main event, but a poor start forced me to work my way through the pack. I still managed to finish high enough in the race to maintain second overall in the 250SX East points standings, which was the goal for today. Thank you to everyone on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for believing in me and supporting me this entire season. Time to rest a little and get ready for the outdoor season.”
Pierce Brown | 7th in 250SX
“It was a quiet day for me. I didn’t get the start I needed for the Main Event and it showed in the results, I was just mid-pack the whole race. For the last round, I’m super stoked to get out healthy and ready to go for outdoors.”
Jalek Swoll | 8th in 250SX
“My heat race was solid but the main event was iffy, I couldn’t find a flow out there. No excuses though, we finished out the season fifth in points, so I’m happy to come away with a lot of progression and experience after two years of SX and I’m happy to be healthy at the end of the day and continue this momentum into outdoors. Next year is really time to buckle up and battle from start to finish.”
Justin Cooper | 9th in 250SX, 250SX West Region Champion
“It honestly didn’t go that well tonight and the night show felt a little like a disaster. I just stayed mid-pack and knew what I had to do to bring it home. It was a long 15 minutes. I knew where I was. I had won races, but it felt so different. I didn’t really know what to feel. It’s going to sink in over the next few days and I know it will be good.”
Said Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha 250 team manager Wil Hahn:
“What a year. It’s really hard to put it into words right now. It’s been quite a while since both championships have gone to one team. I am so proud of our entire team. I can’t even mention everyone because there are so many people that work so hard.”
Michael Mosiman | 15th in 250SX
“What a close to the 2021 Supercross season. It was going well but I had a pretty rough crash yesterday during press and I was a little stressed how I was going to ride today. Thankfully I had an awesome heat race but too bad it wasn’t the main because that’s when it all went wrong. I was in there up front in the turn and just got sandwiched and slingshot, which is a terrible feeling of hitting the ground and getting run over. But that’s part of it and we’ve got another series coming up, so chest up, we’ll start fresh and be in it.”
Dilan Schwartz | 21st in 250SX
"Salt Lake City was a big learning day for me. In the first free practice I cased a jump and messed my ankle up pretty well. I had almost zero mobility in it the whole day. I was struggling to be comfortable, but I toughed it out and got it into the main event. During the main I got into some first turn carnage and had to come from way back. I was feeling really good on the track and putting in solid laps, but unfortunately with just a couple laps to go I ended up crashing. That ended my night, which was a bummer. I'm glad I'm healthy and I am looking forward to getting into outdoor prep for the first round on May 29th!"
John Short | DNQ for Main Event
"Last night was pretty good in terms of how I rode, but sometimes things just don’t go the way you want. I made a small mistake on lap two of the heat race and lost the front end in the mechanics' corner. I got up quickly, tried to adjust my clutch lever, and rode as hard as I could to try and recover into a qualifying position. Instead I ended up going down again in the whoops and mangling the bike. Then in the LCQ I didn’t execute the start and unfortunately, wasn't able to work up to a qualifying spot. I had high expectations for the night, but that’s racing and you live and learn. There were a lot of positives from the weekend and a few areas that I know I need to improve on."
Clip Of The Week
When you and the bro get on the podium together, you gotta ghost ride the whip 😎 🇦🇺 @Jettson83@HunterLawrencee#SupercrossLIVE#DropTheGatepic.twitter.com/DkTJuU4XyC— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) May 5, 2021