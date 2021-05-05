Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Canberra
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast - Daniel Blair Addresses Tomac to Yamaha Rumors

May 5, 2021 1:30pm | by:
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> - Daniel Blair Addresses Tomac to Yamaha Rumors

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

In this special edition podcast, Daniel Blair, “Tool Man” Dan Colvin, and Producer Joe talk about Eli Tomac possibly going to Yamaha

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

Related: Steve Matthes reports that Tomac may sign with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha for 2022.

