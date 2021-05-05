Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

In this special edition podcast, Daniel Blair, “Tool Man” Dan Colvin, and Producer Joe talk about Eli Tomac possibly going to Yamaha.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

