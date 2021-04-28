“There’s been a lot of thinking on my part,” Davalos explained on the PulpMX Show this past Monday. “I did have a two-year contract with Matt and Tedder racing, and they’ve been nothing but amazing to me. I felt very welcomed in the team. Just nagging injuries throughout the year. I have an elbow that has been bothering me since the beginning of the year that I’ve had to get some cortisone shots on. This is from 2013, when I dislocated my shoulder and I got some bone fragments. Just little things like that. It’s just my body. I can feel my body deteriorating so fast.”

In addition, Davalos admitted it’s not just current aches and pains that are nagging him, but also the potential for more, as the 450SX class just keeps ramping up in speed.

“I’ll be 100 percent honest with you. Just the race pace, what everybody is willing to do now, it’s just a little bit out of my comfort this stage in my career,” he says. “I feel like I have a life outside motocross. I want to look forward to seeing my son grow. I am 34, [but I’m] thinking about being 35 next year.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love riding a motorcycle. I enjoy supercross. I enjoy the racing scene. This has been something that I have thought for the past two and a half months and it’s a decision that has been so hard to make, but I had to be realistic at a certain extent. At this point in my career, I am not a full-on factory racer. I’m not earning a huge salary. I’m basically racing to try and get some bonus money to bring home some money. So I think the risk for the reward is not there at 34. If I was in the late 20’s, this would not be something I would even think about.”