Injury Report: Salt Lake City 2

Injury Report Salt Lake City 2

April 29, 2021 2:15pm
by:

The final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX

Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Bogle is taking time to deal with a shoulder injury, and to make sure he’s fit for the upcoming season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT

Comment: Brayton is out due to a broken right hand and left wrist.

Kyle Chisholm – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Chisholm’s decision on whether or not he’ll be Chizzing at the finale will be a game time ruling. If he decides he’s not quite ready to get back to Chizzing on the track, he’ll still be at the stadium for the race.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is looking forward to Pro Motocross following a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.

Martin Davalos – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Davalos announced his retirement from professional racing following a broken collarbone suffered on press day at round 16.

Vince Friese – RIBS | OUT

Comment: Friese is out with broken ribs suffered at Atlanta 1.

Shane McElrath – BACK | OUT

Comment: McElrath is out with a strained back.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is working on being ready for Pro Motocross after hurting his back earlier this season.

Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Politelli is out with a concussion and AC separation.

Carter Stephenson – HAND, UPPER BODY | OUT

Comment: Stephenson broke his wrist, fractured his sternum and sustained two broken ribs at Indy 3. He’s out for the finale.

250SX East Region

TJ Albright – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Albright is out with a knee injury sustained in Indianapolis.

Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston and is working on preparing for Pro Motocross.

RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND | OUT

Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston. He is aiming to be healthy for Pro Motocross.

Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Harlan suffered a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries in Daytona. His bone injuries have all healed and he hopes to begin prepping for the nationals soon.

Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Moranz did a few 450 races and unfortunately crashed in Atlanta. He suffered two broken ribs, a bruised lung, and a chipped scapula. He’s out for SLC.

Mitchell Oldenburg – HAND | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg sustained a broken ring finger and gashes on the top of his hand that required 14 stitches at Atlanta 2. He’s out for Utah.

Chad Saultz – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Saultz is out with a broken collarbone.

Max Vohland – HIP | OUT

Comment: Vohland is working on being ready for Pro Motocross following a dislocated hip sustained at Indy 1.

Dylan Woodcock – BACK | OUT

Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.

250SX West Region

Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT

Comment: Alix is out for supercross due to a back injury.

Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT

Comment: Carroll is out for the season with a broken sternum, foot, and two ribs.

Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT

Comment: Castelo is out for the rest of supercross after sustaining a hand injury that required surgery.

Christian Craig – LEG, ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Craig crashed in practice at SLC 1 and sprained his ankle and fracture is fibula. He’s had surgery and hopes to be back for the start of Pro Motocross.

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown is out following a crash during the week before Atlanta.

Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT

Comment: Falk is out for the season with a broken femur.

Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Gardner is out due to a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Gonzales is out with a broken tibia/fibula and talus.

Chase Marquier – ARM, HEAD | OUT

Comment: Marquier crashed during practice at Atlanta 1 and sustained a broken arm and concussion. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Martin is out with a fractured carpal bone.

Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Martin is out after dislocating his left shoulder at Orlando 2.

Ty Masterpool – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Masterpool is out with an ankle injury.

Carson Mumford – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Mumford is out after injuring his shoulder at Atlanta 2.

Hardy Munoz – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Munoz is out for the rest of the season due to a tweaked knee suffered during qualifying for Atlanta 1.

Stilez Robertson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Robertson is out with a dislocated the fibular head in his knee.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: A dislocated shoulder suffered in Arlington will keep Smith on the sidelines in SLC.

Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

