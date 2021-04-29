The final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450SX
Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Bogle is taking time to deal with a shoulder injury, and to make sure he’s fit for the upcoming season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT
Comment: Brayton is out due to a broken right hand and left wrist.
Kyle Chisholm – SHOULDER | TBD
Comment: Chisholm’s decision on whether or not he’ll be Chizzing at the finale will be a game time ruling. If he decides he’s not quite ready to get back to Chizzing on the track, he’ll still be at the stadium for the race.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo is looking forward to Pro Motocross following a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.
Martin Davalos – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Davalos announced his retirement from professional racing following a broken collarbone suffered on press day at round 16.
Vince Friese – RIBS | OUT
Comment: Friese is out with broken ribs suffered at Atlanta 1.
Shane McElrath – BACK | OUT
Comment: McElrath is out with a strained back.
Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne is working on being ready for Pro Motocross after hurting his back earlier this season.
Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Politelli is out with a concussion and AC separation.
Carter Stephenson – HAND, UPPER BODY | OUT
Comment: Stephenson broke his wrist, fractured his sternum and sustained two broken ribs at Indy 3. He’s out for the finale.
250SX East Region
TJ Albright – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Albright is out with a knee injury sustained in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston and is working on preparing for Pro Motocross.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND | OUT
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston. He is aiming to be healthy for Pro Motocross.
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan suffered a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries in Daytona. His bone injuries have all healed and he hopes to begin prepping for the nationals soon.
Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT
Comment: Moranz did a few 450 races and unfortunately crashed in Atlanta. He suffered two broken ribs, a bruised lung, and a chipped scapula. He’s out for SLC.
Mitchell Oldenburg – HAND | OUT
Comment: Oldenburg sustained a broken ring finger and gashes on the top of his hand that required 14 stitches at Atlanta 2. He’s out for Utah.
Chad Saultz – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Saultz is out with a broken collarbone.
Max Vohland – HIP | OUT
Comment: Vohland is working on being ready for Pro Motocross following a dislocated hip sustained at Indy 1.
Dylan Woodcock – BACK | OUT
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.
250SX West Region
Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT
Comment: Alix is out for supercross due to a back injury.
Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT
Comment: Carroll is out for the season with a broken sternum, foot, and two ribs.
Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT
Comment: Castelo is out for the rest of supercross after sustaining a hand injury that required surgery.
Christian Craig – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Craig crashed in practice at SLC 1 and sprained his ankle and fracture is fibula. He’s had surgery and hopes to be back for the start of Pro Motocross.
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown is out following a crash during the week before Atlanta.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: Falk is out for the season with a broken femur.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Gardner is out due to a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Gonzales is out with a broken tibia/fibula and talus.
Chase Marquier – ARM, HEAD | OUT
Comment: Marquier crashed during practice at Atlanta 1 and sustained a broken arm and concussion. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Martin is out with a fractured carpal bone.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Martin is out after dislocating his left shoulder at Orlando 2.
Ty Masterpool – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Masterpool is out with an ankle injury.
Carson Mumford – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Mumford is out after injuring his shoulder at Atlanta 2.
Hardy Munoz – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Munoz is out for the rest of the season due to a tweaked knee suffered during qualifying for Atlanta 1.
Stilez Robertson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Robertson is out with a dislocated the fibular head in his knee.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: A dislocated shoulder suffered in Arlington will keep Smith on the sidelines in SLC.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.