The 17th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, May 1, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

There will be a broadcast replay on May 2 on NBC at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT.

The sixth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

American Flat Track is also back in action this weekend as the riders will take to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta TT. The usual championship contenders will be joined by Ryan Sipes and Travis Pastrana. Sipes and TP199 will compete at the Atlanta TT, load up and hit the road for the Hoosier GNCC on Sunday. You can watch the Atlanta TT with the Track Pass on NBC Sports Gold on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT, or you can watch the full broadcast on NBC Sports Network on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. PDT.

The California Trial Invitational will also be on FS1 on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT and then will be replayed on Sunday on FS2 at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule