Now, with one round to go in the championship, the German native sits 22 points behind Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb. Although Roczen is still mathematically alive to win the title, he will more than likely come up short of the championship. But he has continued to say following the last few rounds that he is giving it his all and he is thankful for his health because of his change in perspective. Fans online have gotten on Roczen for not making aggressive moves on Webb when the opportunity has be there, but Roczen continues to remain content with his season as he is looking big picture.

“I don’t feel like I need to prove myself anymore or anything like that,” Roczen said after the Atlanta 2 Supercross. “I want to be able to enjoy the moment that I’m in. It’s been a long time.”

Then after a costly mistake resulted in a win slipping away from him at the Atlanta 3 Supercross, the #94 said: “I feel like I’ve won enough in my life. I at least feel like I don’t have to prove myself anymore, but at the same time I don’t race just to come in far back.”

He explained his change in perspective more in-depth in Honda’s video.

“I needed a change in my life and in my program, which is what we have done,” he said. “And Griffin has made it so much sweeter. Me caring about something different than just racing has really, I feel like, elevated my game. If anything, he makes it so much sweeter on the weekends just because whether I ride good or not, he doesn’t care: I come back to the same Griffyman than before the race. And it’s just helped my outlook on things. And [I] appreciate family a lot more than what I even did before so if anything, throughout this season, it’s helped me elevate my game. And I wouldn’t change a thing, it’s awesome.”

“It brings me a lot of comfort to know that we’re there when Ken comes off the track, win or lose, it’s like we are still winning because we have us,” said Courtney.

Check out the full video from Honda below: