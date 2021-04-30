It's another Fun Filthy Friday! Here's this week's Q & A with our resident expert in all things, Phil Nicoletti. Phil announced his plans to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, but no worries, he'll still be here for all your important questions!
Hey Phil,
Thought we were buddies, but then when I offered you a chance to bond with my new puppy Luci and do some dog sitting, you said, “That will be cool, I'll just let her roam through traffic in the business park.” What kind of friend are you? How could you say that about Luci!?
Marshal Weltin
You can hardly take care of yourself. Now you’re throwing a dog into the picture. You live is a 1,000 sqft apartment with a puppy that’s an ENGLISH MASTIFF!!! What is wrong with you?! The hair is one thing, but the drool that’s going to be smeared around that apartment will be next level! So a dog like that deserves to be outside roaming free with no walls like a wild mustang. Where it roams is its own choice. Don’t EVER ask me to dog sit that freaking thing.
Hey Phil, it seems like you and your buddy Alex Martin are on similar timelines. He's trying to rebuild himself pounding out motos in the sand at Croom. You're trying to get yourself going again as well. Why don't you go down to Florida and do sand motos with Alex and push each other for an assault on motocross?
I would have liked to have made that happen. Troll daddy and I haven’t rode with each other much in the past few years. He does his thing, and I do mine. We had talked about it a bit a month ago, but he had jacked his wrist up and was laid up for a while. I went down last year and we had a blast. You can check out the Troll Vlog from then. He’s actually leaving Florida for the summer and heading back to Millville to train with Jerma [Jeremy]. My plan is to go up there and ride with them around Millville National time for two weeks or so because it’s beautiful up there.
Phil you've told everyone how awesome Cooper Webb's bachelor party was and it included Colt Nichols as well. Now there's a chance that they will both be celebrating titles on Saturday night. You are surely making thousands of dollars from Racer X just to write this column, are you so cheap that you can't buy a plane ticket and go celebrate with your buddies? This is a big moment for these guys!
Ahhhh, the bachelor party. I hope those boys turn it up after they get the job done this weekend like it’s a remake of the bachelor party. My currently salary unfortunately from Racer X wouldn’t cover my flight and weekends expenses. Coop said if Racer X paid for my flight out, I could vlog the championship party. Would be unreal footage and a helluva good time considering 99 percent of our friends group are a bunch of degenerates. I told Weege and Steve, that I was picking Colt for a 250 supercross championship, didn’t matter what coast, or who he was racing. Of course, I also had Coop getting the job done! But of course, it still isn’t over. So I hope those two legends get the job done and celebrate like Gronk/Brady. Hope Monday or Tuesday’s training is full of hurt.