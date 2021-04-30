2022 Bike Season/Production Times! (Keefer)

My favorite time of the year is almost here! That's right, new-bike season is right around the corner. Honda and Husqvarna have already announced most of their off-road/MX lineup, and look for KTM and Kawasaki to do the same in the coming weeks! Husqvarna and KTM look to have minimal changes for 2022, but look for all new models from the white/orange guys in 2022.5.

Assuming Honda sticks with their production rollout plan, we should see a new ’22 CRF250R, as all of their other MX machines have already been announced. This tells me that the ’22 CRF250R is getting a ’21 450 facelift. The ’22 CRF450R has updated suspension and ECU changes, which should please all you Ride Red riders out there!

Yamaha has been awfully quiet, and no matter how much info I try to get out of the Blu Cru boys, they are tight-lipped about what's in store for 2022. Announcements for the YZ lineup should come sometime in late May to early June.

Kawasaki is also slated to announce their MX lineup here shortly, and from the rumors I’ve heard, we shouldn't see that many changes to the KX250, but the KX450 looks to have some updates.

Finally, don't expect Suzuki to come blazing in with an all new bike that blows our socks off for 2022, but don't think for one minute that the RM-Army is going away. I would expect a new-ish RM-Z to hit dealers in 2023 that could finally see some weight loss as well as e-start! Don't forget that Suzuki was one the first manufacturers to implement fuel injection in a motocross machine.

Oh, and what about Beta? With the emergence of the new MXGP team, look to see some of that trickle down to North America in 2022—and from what I have gathered, they’ll be having some sort of MX/AX/SX effort next year.

If the pandemic never happened, I would have to assume some of these motocross machines would have been drastically different come 2022, but the R&D process has been slowed down, which means updated or even new motocross models might be a year or two behind. Our industry is booming, so let's hope these new enthusiasts who are taking up dirt bike riding stick with it when all of this crap is behind us. If you see a rider at your local track with a new bike but maybe looks out of sorts trying to ride, help him or her out! Let's welcome them into our sport and make them feel wanted and safe. Let's try to protect them from some of the beginner mistakes that we once did, and maybe, just maybe, our sport will grow and flourish that much more.

