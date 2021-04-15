On the start of the main, there was some back and forth between you and Coop. I think he came into that second corner pretty hot inside. Good racing, or all is fair in a supercross championship chase?

I saw somebody diving in there, for sure. Obviously, we didn’t collide or anything like that. It would have been hard racing, obviously. I just was glad that I was able to get up next to him but was on the inside and was able to make that pass. Then obviously after that next rhythm section I had to kind of control that inside a little bit around the sweeper. Then once we hit the whoops, I felt like I had the whoops figured out really good tonight and was able to gap them right away. You kind of want to just get a little bit of that safety distance to where nobody can just dive on the inside and clobber you. But at the same time, everything happens so quick there. I would have to think back like what was actually going on. Things happen so quick, and I try to focus on myself. But at the same time, you need to be aware of what’s going on around you and try not to have a potential collision. Just me going down would be kind of crappy, obviously. So, you need to be aware of situations for sure, but luckily after that turn I was on the inside all the way around and I managed to stay in front of him and pull away.

Can you talk a little bit about what you do between now and the next race and how you keep yourself sort of in a good head space, as Jason [Anderson] referenced before, and your mind is not focused on necessarily just the race at hand but the championship and keeping yourself balanced and settled for the next few races that are at hand?

Honestly, between now and the next race I try to relax as much as possible. I don’t like to be in this on state all the time. I feel like it’s super draining. So, unless it’s race day or the night before—and even the night before, actually. As long as it’s not race day, I try to take it super easy, kind of enjoy what we did tonight and work on my body because the turnaround even now is pretty quick. The way the track is out here, it’s a little bit more outdoor style. We have a lot of big jumps to flat land, and it’s tough on your body. So, I’m just trying to get the body all back in check, try to recover as much as possible and get some soft tissue work in and more just focus on the recovery side of things and let the mind rest as well, just to be able to turn it all the way on again for Saturday.

This is our first residency at a track like this. Do you feel like so far this has been more demanding to do two of these that quick?

I think so. They get pretty rough and stuff, but I really enjoy it. I was actually talking with Justin Brayton about it earlier because he felt like from the outside watching in, it didn’t really feel like a supercross. But for me riding it, because we have whoops, we have rhythm sections, though there are some other areas that are super-fast, I do still feel pretty supercrossy. Having said that, I love these kind of speedways. I think it’s fun to have something different. I was hoping that the lighting was going to be better again. It’s just not good enough. It’s not the greatest out there. I was hoping that compared to Daytona, for example, the dirt not being so dark, I was hoping that it was going to affect it and be better. I don't know if it was just me, but I do think that the vision out there could be better.

In the recent weeks we’ve heard in the media and so many social people that you need to ride more defensively with Cooper. Tonight, you’ve gone out there and you beat him straight up, closing the points up. What does this do for the next few rounds? Do you have to change this riding style? Are you going to have to be a little bit more defensive? Are you going to throw it in on Cooper, or are you just going to stick to the same plan and try and beat him straight up every time?

The media and people from the outside will always have a big mouth of what we can do better. You’re only going to go out there and you’re going to do what you’re comfortable with doing. For me, I wanted to be a bit more aggressive in general. It’s got to be the right day and the right everything to be able to do that. I’m not going out there before Saturday saying, “I want to get ninth today,” for example. I’m only going to do what I’m comfortable with out there. I’ve had a bit of a gnarly pass as well. I’m always going to go out there and try my best, but if this is what it gives me and if that’s what I can get, so be it. I’m not stoked about it, but at the same time we’re still in the championship battle. I feel like I’ve done good trying to manage on a daily basis. Like I said before, there’s so many variabilities just going out there, whether it’s the bike, the track condition. There’s a lot going on. If you don’t get a good start in this class, it can really bite you. Then tonight it clicked, and we made up some points again. It just yo-yos. Today I was aggressive from the first practice on because I allowed myself to be so, and it worked out tonight.