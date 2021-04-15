Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair and Producer Joe talk about round 14 of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.