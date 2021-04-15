MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser and Mitch Evans Join Mips in HRC Sponsorship Deal

Stockholm—MIPS, a world-leading helmet-based safety technology company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Honda’s factory racing effort for the FIM Motocross World Championship, Team HRC MXGP. This newfound collaboration will include the expansion of Team Mips into the motorsport discipline with the addition of Honda riders Tim Gajser and Mitch Evans.

Legendary Team HRC MXGP Advisor, Roger Harvey, shared, “Motocross is one of the most dangerous motorsports in the world, and our riders know first-hand the risks they’re taking every time they strap on their helmet. The choices made in protective equipment, particularly helmets, serve as a critical first line of defense from injury. Helmets equipped with the Mips system have a proven form of head protection available and from the team HRC MXGP we could not be more excited to help bring much-needed awareness to the motorcycle community as a part of Team Mips.”

Slovenian-born Gajser is the World Championship’s most successful rider over the past five seasons, where his trio of MXGP titles (2016, 2019, 2020) have helped him become one of the most globally recognized athletes in motocross. Still a relative newcomer to the MXGP circuit, Evans was a multi-time junior national champion in Australia and is considered to be one of the most promising young talents in the World Championship.