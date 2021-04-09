Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Sat Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Tue Apr 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Arlington 3 Race Examination

April 9, 2021 4:05pm | by:

It's been quite a while since we saw any racing in this 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and we thought your Friday could use a little refresher on what happened last time out. We look back at the wild 450SX main event from Arlington 3 which was now nearly three weeks ago as a reminder as to where the championship picture lies coming into these last five rounds.

We also look at the 250SX class where Justin Cooper finally got a good start that he used for his third career win while Garrett Marchbanks and Hunter Lawrence had some wild rides. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now