Despite the hardships created by COVID-19’s global impact in 2020, the motorcycle industry saw an unprecedented resurgence that continues to this day. KTM North America President John Hinz sees this opportunity for growth as something that can revolutionize the motorcycle industry for years to come and has partnered with decorated cinematographer Troy Adamitis to show how the world how motorcycles brought people together in 2020. The Year of Jubilee is a three-part film showing many different aspects of motorcycling and the motocross industry with the first episode releasing earlier this morning. We spoke with Hinz earlier this week to discuss KTM’s connection to the film series.

Racer X: A lot of the film covers basically May/June-ish onwards and how that cycle worked with getting back to racing after COVID-19, but you talked about in the preview for the film about going through March and April and kind of the struggle from within of you guys not knowing what was going to happen. How challenging was that time and how rewarding has it been to see the uptick in everything?

John Hinz: We started to get some early indicators that COVID was for real and it had a potential to not only effect our business but the broader economy. We’ve got some business relationships in China, so we had an early indicator of what was happening there. And then, of course being European based with an Austrian based company, Europe was hit hard first. Specifically, in some of the key countries that are parts suppliers for our motorcycles that we build and that support our business. So, we had an early indicator from Europe that this is for real. I remember talking to our executive team saying, “There’s real potential that this makes it to North America and to the United States and we need to be prepared. We need to make sure that our foundation is solid, that we have a spot for our employees, we can help support our dealers, and our dealers have a viable business to stay open and support their customers.”

How challenging has it been with restrictions COVID has put shipping and travel of resources from out of country and into the U.S.? You guys have seen a huge surge in motorcycle and parts sales, but how hard has that been to get those resources into the country to actually be sold at this high rate?

COVID has presented all sorts of challenges and when it just started, you know when it hit mid-March, I read every federal regulation, every state regulation as they would come out. Regulations in Canada and Mexico and we looked at every regulation and looked at our business and thought through how we can ensure that we’re a viable business. The great part of our industry is that we supply transportation to people and goods, so we are an essential business. And our dealers are an essential business. They supply parts and service to our motorcycles that transport people and goods and a lot of our customers are essential workers. So, we were fortunate to be part of an industry and a business that was deemed essential and provides transportation for all the essential workers. We’re grateful for everything that everyone did in being just a small part of keeping the nation healthy and working through the recovery. But every single day there was some new regulation where someone was trying to close the business or impact shipping or there was a new regulation that we had to adhere to in order to keep our employees safe. Every single day we would read through what we had to do to make sure the employees were safe, our facility was safe, and we could help support our dealers.