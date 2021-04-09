All of this made the '83 Atlanta Supercross a very pivotal race in the growth of AMA Supercross as well as the sport in general in the 1980s and '90s—it was Seals who was putting together the shows and TV deals that would introduce the sports world to a kid named Jeremy McGrath. As for Scotty Mac, he's currently an executive with Lucas Oil TV Productions and has been highly instrumental for the last dozen years in televising the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Kailub Russell: Red Bull KTM's New 250 Pro Motocross Factory Rider (Jared Bolton)

We were all hearing the rumors that eight-time GNCC Champion Kailub Russell was eyeing a summer on the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship tour in 2021, but we weren't quite sure what to make of it. But then KR557 abdicated his #1 plate rather than go for nine straight, just as he'd said he would last fall. And then this week, official word came out from Red Bull KTM: Kailub Russell will join rookie Max Vohland under the Red Bull KTM tent, along with 450 riders Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin, being at Fox Racing in Pala, California on May 29. We've seen Russell race Pro Motocross before, as he acquitted himself well a couple years ago in the mud at Unadilla. But how he went from a cameo appearance a few years ago to a full factory ride is quite a story, so we went next-door and asked Racer Productions' GNCC trail boss Jared Bolton to fill everyone in on how it all came to be:

One of the biggest rumors making circles in the off-road racing world for quite some time has been that recent GNCC retiree Kailub Russell would be going Lucas Oil Pro Motocross racing. Well, the word is finally out via Red Bull KTM Team Manager, Ian Harrison, and Russell will be contesting all 12 rounds of the Pro Motocross series in 2021. This deal has actually been in the works for quite some time, dating back to late 2019, and there has also been a lot speculation as to what the exact plan would be for Russell (though he let it be known he had no interest in jumping into Monster Energy AMA Supercross).

Early on it sounded as if Russell would be on a 450, much like his appearances in 2018 at 'Dilla. However, that soon changed into rumors that the plan would be for six rounds on a 250 and six rounds on a 450. After numerous rumors citing changing plans, the final word is that Russell will contest all 12 rounds in the 250 class, which comes as a surprise to many. At this point, KR has much more experience on the 350 and 450 KTMs he’s ridden for quite some time, and other than the ISDE and some National Enduro appearances on a 250 years ago, it’s been since 2010 that Russell raced a 250 full-time when he claimed his second and final GNCC XC2 class championship.