FLY Racing Launches 2021.5 Kinetic Mesh Gear
April 9, 2021 2:00pm | by: Press Release
Welcome Mesh 2021! Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out dirt without sacrificing durability. Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility are just a few things that make the Kinetic Mesh racewear a must have.
Visit your local FLY dealer to score your kit for summer!
Jersey
Sizes: Youth Small - 2X Large
Colors: Black/White - Blue/Black - Red/White/Blue - Stone/Khaki/Black - Rockstar
$38.95 MSRP
Performance
- Tagless comfort-stretch collar
- Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs
Construction
- Integrated dual-mesh construction allow massive airflow and filters out dirt
- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
FIT
- Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose
Pants
Sizes: 22 - 40
Colors: Black/White - Blue/Black - Red/White/Blue - Stone/Khaki/Black - Rockstar
$119.95 MSRP
Performance
- Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation
- Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility
- Internal pocket inside the waistband
Construction
- Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
- Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow
FIT
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards
- Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body
- Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
- FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit
Visit https://www.flyracing.com for more information.