Earlier today we reported on three riders, Adam Cianciarulo, RJ Hampshire and Austin Forkner, announcing they were out for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross. Now we can add Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Zach Osborne to that list, as he announced today he is just getting back on the bike after a back injury and will not be ready to race until Lucas Oil Pro Motocross kicks off on May 29th.

Osborne is, of course, the defending 450 National Motocross Champion.