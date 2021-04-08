Add Osborne to the Out Until Outdoors List
Earlier today we reported on three riders, Adam Cianciarulo, RJ Hampshire and Austin Forkner, announcing they were out for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross. Now we can add Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Zach Osborne to that list, as he announced today he is just getting back on the bike after a back injury and will not be ready to race until Lucas Oil Pro Motocross kicks off on May 29th.
Osborne is, of course, the defending 450 National Motocross Champion.
"Enjoyed being back and enjoyed not being in pain while riding for the first time in a bit. It’s been a winding road to get back to riding and feeling good. With that said I won’t be doing anymore supercross races [this year] but focusing on preparing for my title defense in pro motocross."
Osborne's start to the Monster Energy Supercross campaign was rocky, filled with bad starts and crashes, but he finally righted the ship with a third place at the Orlando 1 event. On Tuesday after that race, Osborne tweaked his back. He managed an eighth-place finish at Orlando 2, then took the Arlington rounds off hoping to heal. Unfortunate, his back didn't cooperate and Osborne is only now back on the bike.