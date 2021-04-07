Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Sat Apr 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Tue Apr 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Larry Huffman

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Larry Huffman

April 7, 2021 9:30am
by:

I called up the former voice of SX/MX Larry Huffman to talk about what he’s doing now, his departure from the sport, how he got into announcing, his interactions with the stars of yesterday, Mike Goodwin, Jim Holley, and more.

Listen to the Huffman podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

