In the passenger seat of an SUV headed down the 5 South in impossibly crowded Los Angeles, California, this writer was scrolling through the Vital MX Moto-Related Message Board present on my phone when a post jumped out and totally caught my attention. “Josh Hill in for Atlanta,” it read. “Must be nice to have enough talent to race supercross on a whim whenever you feel like it and still be fast enough to have a legitimate chance of making the main,” posted one Vital participant. Josh Hill racing this approaching Saturday afternoon on a man-made track etched out of the infield nestled between the 1.54-mile quad-oval Atlanta Motor Speedway stock car track? Enquiring minds needed to know, thus this author tracked Hill down in the Carolinas where, yes, he truly was getting both himself, his house, and his motocross bike in order to make a run at this Saturday’s 13th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Free riding, play riding, snow bikes, the X Games, and video production are all put on the backburner by Hill for the time being in an effort to see if he still possesses the world class speed required to line up for and excel in a 450SX main event. We spoke with Hill about what will be his excellent adventure.

Racer X: Josh, what are you up to this Wednesday of the first week of April?

Josh Hill: Right now just heading down to the race shop where my bike is being built and I’m going to meet up with my mechanic John Mitchell.

I didn’t really see it coming at all, but are you excited to go racing this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Yeah, yeah I’m totally excited. Last year was going good. I mean I was having a blast. I was running top-10, even top-five speed some nights in the 250 class. Really, I was just kind of getting back into it and getting used to racing the 250. I had an injury when we had the [COVID-19] break. I was getting ready for the Salt Lake rounds and I dislocated my hip, so I didn’t get to finish the season off and that was a bummer. However, I got X Games Real Moto 2020 in and was able to salvage a silver medal in MTX Real Moto and was able to do some more stuff. I just love riding supercross. I keep my skills sharp on a daily basis for this free ride stuff to make sure I stay sharp and stay on my toes. To stay sharp and to stay on my timing, it’s the best way to do it. Out in North Carolina where I’m at now, we just have so many good tracks. It’s just what I do all winter. Then in the summer I head back to Oregon to go build up the property.