The fourth round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out this report for a look at who’s racing, and who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie has been released to work out and practice after breaking “something little” in his back before Houston. He’ll miss the first two rounds in Indianapolis, but may be back for the third.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller plans on getting back to racing following a wrist injury sustained during last year’s season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sexton has been trying to get strength in his shoulder back since straining it and sustaining a contusion at Houston 2. He’ll miss the first two rounds in Indianapolis, but hopes to return for round six of Monster Energy Supercross.