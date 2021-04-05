Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Sat Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Tue Apr 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A Motool V4 Digital Suspension Tuner with Bluetooth

April 5, 2021 9:00am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Motool:

Motool V4 Digital Suspension Tuner with Bluetooth

The new Slacker V4 Digital Suspension Tuner with Bluetooth® is the ultimate suspension tuning tool. Slacker is hands down the best suspension tool on the market. Be sure to enter to win today! 

Winner gets:

-Slacker V4 Digital Suspension Tuner
-Dedicated Wireless Remote Display
-Smartphone handlebar mount
-Ballistic nylon protective case
MSRP: $189.99

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

