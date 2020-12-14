It’s like when it rains, it pours. When things are going your way, you can’t even stop it from going your way, and then vice versa.

[Laughs] Yup.

How long were you off? How long have you been riding? How bad was the injury?

I ended up dislocating my wrist, breaking my scaphoid, and then breaking a bone called the triquetrum. It’s pretty much the opposite side of where your scaphoid is in your wrist. Then I broke the tip off of my ulna. I knew it was pretty bad when I went into the doctor’s office and when they were about to set it one of the nurses ran in and she was like, “Oh, my gosh. Can I please help you set this?” She was talking to the doctor and she looks at me and she goes, “I’ve been working here 12 years and I’ve only seen two of these kind of injuries!” I was like, well that’s some great news.

So she was excited about this?

[Laughs] Oh, yeah. She was pumped. She was ready to go. They got it set and everything and then they told me it was a really, really bad, bad wrist injury. When I came out of surgery, the doctor told me, “You’ll probably only get about 70 percent of movement back into your wrist with the way you broke it.” Which almost was a challenge to me, like, let’s see how far we can get it, then. So he told me it was probably going to be four to six months to heal, total time off the bike was I think three and a half months. So, I pretty much did every single thing you could possibly do to try to get this thing to heal. I was in a basic hard cast for three weeks, and then he put me into a waterproof hard cast for another three or four weeks. Then I had this splint deal that you could take on and off. Meanwhile, I still had a pin sticking through and holding the dislocation and the triquetrum bone in place. So I couldn’t really move it that whole time. At one point, the doctors says, “We’ll try to get that pin out in the next two weeks.” Then I went back in two weeks and he looked at the X-ray and was like, “Yeah, we’ll just see you back in a month.” I was like, Dude, are you kidding me!? Then it actually started hurting me, so I called in and I went back two weeks before I was supposed to. He took X-rays and was like, “So, you ready to get that pin out or what?” I was like, “Yeah. I’m waiting!” It was a pretty confusing process. Two weeks after I had got the pin out, we got a CAT scan. He said everything was good to go, so I started riding outdoors. I rode outdoors for about two weeks and then started on supercross.