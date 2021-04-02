Check out the highlights from the fourth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC from Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina.

After battling Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang back and forth for the race lead, AmPro Yamaha's Steward Baylor became the first repeat overall winner of the 2021 season. Coastal GasGas Factory Racing's Johnny Girroir claimed both third overall and the XC2 win. FMF KTM's Ben Kelley continues to lead the overall points standings through round four as the series takes a weekend off. The series will be back in action next at the Tiger Run GNCC on April 17-18 at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina.

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

WXC Highlights