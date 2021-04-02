Results Archive
Watch: Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Highlights

April 2, 2021

Check out the highlights from the fourth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC from Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina.

After battling Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang back and forth for the race lead, AmPro Yamaha's Steward Baylor became the first repeat overall winner of the 2021 season. Coastal GasGas Factory Racing's Johnny Girroir claimed both third overall and the XC2 win. FMF KTM's Ben Kelley continues to lead the overall points standings through round four as the series takes a weekend off. The series will be back in action next at the Tiger Run GNCC on April 17-18 at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina.

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

WXC Highlights

2021 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - Overall

March 27, 2021
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States GasGas
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Kawasaki
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro

March 27, 2021
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Kawasaki
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States Honda
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am

March 27, 2021
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States Yamaha
4Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States GasGas
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - WXC

March 27, 2021
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
2Rachael Archer New Zealand Yamaha
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia Husqvarna
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
Full Results

