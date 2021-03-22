monster energy ama supercross
Round 12 (of 17) — AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas
Round 5 for the 250SX West Region
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|19 Laps
|0:50.179
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|+03.538
|0:50.212
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|+11.016
|0:50.482
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|+17.390
|0:50.581
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|+22.891
|0:50.133
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+26.258
|0:50.646
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Chris Blose
|+32.154
|0:52.100
|Phoenix, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|8
|Kyle Peters
|+34.700
|0:51.841
|Greensboro, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|+36.679
|0:51.132
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Jarrett Frye
|18 Laps
|0:52.751
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Arlington 3 (West) - 450SX Main EventMarch 20, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|26 Laps
|0:48.757
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|+01.351
|0:48.749
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Eli Tomac
|+03.434
|0:48.576
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Justin Barcia
|+05.586
|0:48.794
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|+15.282
|0:49.152
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|+30.449
|0:49.672
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+31.399
|0:49.588
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|+33.465
|0:49.786
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|+36.393
|0:49.839
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Dean Wilson
|25 Laps
|0:50.333
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|275
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|260
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|234
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|214
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|183
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|179
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|171
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|153
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|138
|10
|
Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|136
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|108
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|106
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|102
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|93
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|93
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|88
|7
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|68
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|63
|9
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|57
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|56
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
|6
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|97
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|91
|8
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|81
|9
|Thomas Do
|74
|10
|
Grant Harlan
|Justin, TX
|71
Kenda U.S. Sprint Enduro
Round 2 (of 6) — The Shoals MX — Donalds, South Carolina
Pro Overall Saturday
|Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Class
|Tests
|Total Time
|Points
|1st
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|Pro
|6
|33:43.408
|30
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|Pro
|6
|33:43.651
|25
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Yamaha
|Pro
|6
|33:44.364
|21
|4th
|Johnny Girroir
|GasGas
|Pro 2
|6
|33:45.191
|18
|5th
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Kawasaki
|Pro 2
|6
|33:58.807
|16
|6th
|Benjamin Nelko
|Husqvarna
|Pro 2
|6
|34:20.748
|15
|7th
|Jesse Ansley
|KTM
|Pro 2
|6
|34:28.775
|14
|8th
|Bubz Tasha
|Husqvarna
|Pro-Am
|6
|34:36.725
|13
|9th
|Dalton Seals
|Yamaha
|Pro-Am
|6
|35:41.411
|12
|10th
|Simon Johnson
|KTM
|Pro 2
|6
|35:45.507
|11
Pro Overall Sunday
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Class
|Tests
|Total Time
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Yamaha
|Pro
|6
|32:42.814
|30
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|Pro
|6
|33:00.693
|25
|3rd
|Johnny Girroir
|GasGas
|Pro 2
|6
|33:12.040
|21
|4th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|Pro
|6
|33:32.110
|18
|5th
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Kawasaki
|Pro 2
|6
|33:37.137
|16
|6th
|Benjamin Nelko
|Husqvarna
|Pro 2
|6
|34:27.254
|15
|7th
|Forrest Player
|KTM
|Pro-Am
|6
|34:49.442
|14
|8th
|Bubz Tasha
|Husqvarna
|Pro-Am
|6
|35:04.840
|13
|9th
|Simon Johnson
|KTM
|Pro 2
|6
|35:05.504
|12
|10th
|Dalton Seals
|Yamaha
|Pro-Am
|6
|35:31.493
|11
Pro Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Class
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Yamaha
|Pro
|111
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|Pro
|100
|3rd
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|Pro
|85
|4th
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|Pro
|36
|4th
|Ryan Sipes
|GasGas
|Pro
|36
|6th
|Tyler Medaglia
|KTM
|Pro
|34
|7th
|Dustin Kendall
|Honda
|Pro
|28
|8th
|Thad Duvall
|Husqvarna
|Pro
|13
Other Championship Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 3 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|71
|2
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|66
|3
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|58
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|54
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|46
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|45
|7
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|38
|8
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|37
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|35
|10
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|35
XC2
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|75
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|71
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|69
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|50
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|43
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|42
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|40
|8
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|40
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|37
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|36
XC3
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|90
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|68
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|61
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|58
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|44
|6
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|41
|7
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|41
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|39
|9
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|34
|10
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|32
WXC
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|85
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|80
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|57
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|53
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|49
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|44
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|41
|8
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|35
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|34
|10
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|33
Kenda AMA National Enduro
Through Round 1 (of 9)
Pro Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Time
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Yamaha
|149m 49s
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|GasGas
|150m 22s
|3rd
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|150m 56s
|4th
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|151m 51s
|5th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|152m 1s
|6th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|152m 46s
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross Results
|NA
|NA
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TDB
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|NA
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins