Results Archive
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 22, 2021 6:30am

monster energy ama supercross

Round 12 (of 17) — AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

Round 5 for the 250SX West Region

Supercross

Arlington 3 (West) - 250SX West Main Event

March 20, 2021
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 19 Laps0:50.179 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Cameron McAdoo +03.5380:50.212 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Seth Hammaker +11.0160:50.482 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Jalek Swoll +17.3900:50.581 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Hunter Lawrence +22.8910:50.133 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
6Garrett Marchbanks +26.2580:50.646 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
7Chris Blose +32.1540:52.100 Phoenix, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F
8Kyle Peters +34.7000:51.841 Greensboro, NC United States Honda CRF250R
9Nate Thrasher +36.6790:51.132 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Jarrett Frye 18 Laps0:52.751 Mechanicsville, MD United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington 3 (West) - 450SX Main Event

March 20, 2021
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 26 Laps0:48.757 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Ken Roczen +01.3510:48.749 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
3Eli Tomac +03.4340:48.576 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
4Justin Barcia +05.5860:48.794 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Jason Anderson +15.2820:49.152 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
6Malcolm Stewart +30.4490:49.672 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
7Dylan Ferrandis +31.3990:49.588 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
8Joey Savatgy +33.4650:49.786 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Aaron Plessinger +36.3930:49.839 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
10Dean Wilson 25 Laps0:50.333 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States275
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany260
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States234
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States214
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States183
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States179
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States171
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France153
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States138
10Marvin Musquin
La Reole France136
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States108
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States106
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia102
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States93
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States93
6Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States88
7Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States68
8Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC United States63
9Coty Schock Dover, DE United States57
10Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States56
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
6Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States97
7Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States91
8Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States81
9Thomas Do France74
10Grant Harlan
Justin, TX United States71
Full Standings

Kenda U.S. Sprint Enduro

Round 2 (of 6) — The Shoals MX — Donalds, South Carolina

Pro Overall Saturday

PositionRiderBrandClassTestsTotal TimePoints
1stLiam DraperKTMPro633:43.40830
2ndLayne MichaelYamahaPro633:43.65125
3rdSteward Baylor Jr.YamahaPro633:44.36421
4thJohnny GirroirGasGasPro 2633:45.19118
5thLyndon SnodgrassKawasakiPro 2633:58.80716
6thBenjamin NelkoHusqvarnaPro 2634:20.74815
7thJesse AnsleyKTMPro 2634:28.77514
8thBubz TashaHusqvarnaPro-Am634:36.72513
9thDalton SealsYamahaPro-Am635:41.41112
10thSimon JohnsonKTMPro 2635:45.50711

Pro Overall Sunday

PositionRiderMachineClassTestsTotal TimePoints
1stSteward Baylor Jr.YamahaPro632:42.81430
2ndLayne MichaelYamahaPro633:00.69325
3rdJohnny GirroirGasGasPro 2633:12.04021
4thLiam DraperKTMPro633:32.11018
5thLyndon SnodgrassKawasakiPro 2633:37.13716
6thBenjamin NelkoHusqvarnaPro 2634:27.25415
7thForrest PlayerKTMPro-Am634:49.44214
8thBubz TashaHusqvarnaPro-Am635:04.84013
9thSimon JohnsonKTMPro 2635:05.50412
10thDalton SealsYamahaPro-Am635:31.49311

Pro Standings

PositionRiderMachineClassPoints
1stSteward Baylor Jr.YamahaPro111
2ndLayne MichaelYamahaPro100
3rdLiam DraperKTMPro85
4thKailub RussellKTMPro36
4thRyan SipesGasGasPro36
6thTyler MedagliaKTMPro34
7thDustin KendallHondaPro28
8thThad DuvallHusqvarnaPro13

Other Championship Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 3 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States71
2Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States66
3Josh Strang Inverell Australia58
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States54
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States46
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States45
7Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States38
8Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States37
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States35
10Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States35
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States75
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States71
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States69
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States50
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand43
6Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States42
7Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States40
8Lyndon Snodgrass Australia40
9Ruy Barbosa Chile37
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States36
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States90
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States68
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States61
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States58
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States44
6Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States41
7Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States41
8Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States39
9Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States34
10Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States32
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand85
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States80
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States57
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia53
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada49
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States44
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States41
8Eden Netelkos Sudbury, VT United States35
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States34
10Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States33
Full Standings

Kenda AMA National Enduro

Through Round 1 (of 9)

Pro Overall

PositionRiderMachineTotal Time
1stSteward Baylor Jr.Yamaha149m 49s
2ndGrant BaylorGasGas150m 22s
3rdCraig DelongHusqvarna150m 56s
4thEvan SmithHusqvarna151m 51s
5thRyder LaffertyHusqvarna152m 1s
6thBen KelleyKTM152m 46s

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TDBMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross ResultsNA
NADaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now