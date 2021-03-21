Then Roczen grabbed the early lead in the main and pulled a slight early edge over Webb. That’s when Webb dug in and made this one a memorable night. He slowed reeled Kenny in, specifically taking advantage when Roczen had repeated problems getting through the sand section clean. Then the battle was on, and Webb was back into his zone. The competition had Webb where they wanted him in the heat race, but when it counted, Webb dug in and made it happen again.

“Man that was a crazy race that’s for sure,” said Webb. “Kenny was laying it down those first few, I was just trying thank in Tow, and Eli was all over me I knew he would be good tonight. Both those guys were really on it today. I just focused on being consistent. I had to turn it around fro that heat race I didn’t like being put on the ground, and it fired me up. Man, to ride with Kenny the whole race and make a late charge is awesome. Just incredible, to get three here in Dallas is unheard of for me.”

Webb’s final move came in the whoops, which is a remarkable turn considering how bad the whoops were for him in the heat race. It’s that kind of turn around that made it one of the most significant wins of his career, and furthers the growing lore of Webb being a gamer when it counts most. With the three-race Arlington sweep, he’s now opened a 15 point advantage over Roczen.

Roczen ended up second and put in a huge late race push to get Webb back in his sights, but it wasn’t enough. He tried to focus on the positive, at least second was better than his recent results.

“It was tough out there, I was leading and they were behind me and I felt like I was hitting my marks,” said Roczen. “I’m still working my way back up, everything is open, I was happy with my starts and my riding. I’m giving it everything I have out there and that’s all I can do. We’re healthy and we’ll come back to Atlanta and try it again.”