Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Arlington 3

Race Day Feed Arlington 3

March 20, 2021 1:25pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, for the 12th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. AT&T Stadium is the host site for the third-straight race. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Cooper Webb is in the midst of his Arlington revenge tour, as he had a big crash in a Triple Crown race here last year that really hampered his championship defense. You've see that crash onto the concrete 1000 times, for sure. This year Webb is working on an Arlington Triple Crown of a different kind as he aims for the Texas sweep. The Red Bull KTM man won here on Saturday and Tuesday and has also taken over the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series' lead from Ken Roczen. If anyone wants to stop Webb, who was won four-straight "non Daytona" races in this series, they need to stop him off the start. He's been in the lead instantly on both nights here in Arlington. 

Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, third and second in points, respectively, need to change the narrative tonight. There are still plenty of spoilers out there in this class also, such as Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger, who have really been riding well as of late.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States249
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany237
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States213
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States195
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States169
Full Standings

The 250SX West class is nuts. Wide open crazy wild nuts. We've witnessed four winners in the first four rounds and the last three race winners have been first-time winners. Three different riders have held the points lead, also, with Justin Cooper taking the opener, Cameron McAdoo grabbing the red plate after Daytona, and now Hunter Lawrence moving to the top after winning here on Tuesday. Will tonight be the night when someone establishes some stability in this class?

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia84
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States83
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States82
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States76
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States74
Full Standings

Our Jason Thomas is at the stadium and filed this report:

Arlington 3 has brought us the best race track of this particular residency. This track has just about everything. A long start, a long whoops section, a tricky sand section, and multiple rhythm sections highlight a significant improvement over Tuesday’s design.

Watch for a few gigantic rhythm options to be put together by the sport’s elite. There is an opportunity for those to show their bravery in the first rhythm section. Watch for a triple onto a tabletop, triple off, and triple into the corner to be the best of the best. These whoops will separate levels, too. Long and undoubtedly blitzers, those willing to grab a gear and roll back the throttle will be rewarded with glory (or a trip to the Alpinestars Medical Unit).

Overall, we finally a have a great race track on the third try! It’s wide, creative, and challenging. Let’s do this!

You can get JT's full track breakdown in Staging Area.

Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now