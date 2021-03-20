Welcome to the Race Day Feed, for the 12th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. AT&T Stadium is the host site for the third-straight race. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Cooper Webb is in the midst of his Arlington revenge tour, as he had a big crash in a Triple Crown race here last year that really hampered his championship defense. You've see that crash onto the concrete 1000 times, for sure. This year Webb is working on an Arlington Triple Crown of a different kind as he aims for the Texas sweep. The Red Bull KTM man won here on Saturday and Tuesday and has also taken over the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series' lead from Ken Roczen. If anyone wants to stop Webb, who was won four-straight "non Daytona" races in this series, they need to stop him off the start. He's been in the lead instantly on both nights here in Arlington.

Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, third and second in points, respectively, need to change the narrative tonight. There are still plenty of spoilers out there in this class also, such as Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger, who have really been riding well as of late.