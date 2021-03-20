Welcome to the Race Day Feed, for the 12th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. AT&T Stadium is the host site for the third-straight race. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Cooper Webb is in the midst of his Arlington revenge tour, as he had a big crash in a Triple Crown race here last year that really hampered his championship defense. You've see that crash onto the concrete 1000 times, for sure. This year Webb is working on an Arlington Triple Crown of a different kind as he aims for the Texas sweep. The Red Bull KTM man won here on Saturday and Tuesday and has also taken over the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series' lead from Ken Roczen. If anyone wants to stop Webb, who was won four-straight "non Daytona" races in this series, they need to stop him off the start. He's been in the lead instantly on both nights here in Arlington.
Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, third and second in points, respectively, need to change the narrative tonight. There are still plenty of spoilers out there in this class also, such as Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger, who have really been riding well as of late.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|249
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|237
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|213
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|169
The 250SX West class is nuts. Wide open crazy wild nuts. We've witnessed four winners in the first four rounds and the last three race winners have been first-time winners. Three different riders have held the points lead, also, with Justin Cooper taking the opener, Cameron McAdoo grabbing the red plate after Daytona, and now Hunter Lawrence moving to the top after winning here on Tuesday. Will tonight be the night when someone establishes some stability in this class?
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|84
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|83
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|82
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|76
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|74
Our Jason Thomas is at the stadium and filed this report:
Arlington 3 has brought us the best race track of this particular residency. This track has just about everything. A long start, a long whoops section, a tricky sand section, and multiple rhythm sections highlight a significant improvement over Tuesday’s design.
Watch for a few gigantic rhythm options to be put together by the sport’s elite. There is an opportunity for those to show their bravery in the first rhythm section. Watch for a triple onto a tabletop, triple off, and triple into the corner to be the best of the best. These whoops will separate levels, too. Long and undoubtedly blitzers, those willing to grab a gear and roll back the throttle will be rewarded with glory (or a trip to the Alpinestars Medical Unit).
Overall, we finally a have a great race track on the third try! It’s wide, creative, and challenging. Let’s do this!
You can get JT's full track breakdown in Staging Area.