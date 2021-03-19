The third and final Arlington round comes to us on Saturday and things are certainly heating up! Cooper Webb has taken this 450 class by storm here in the Lonestar state. He will look to make it a clean sweep tomorrow and put a stranglehold on the points situation. In the 250SX Class, chaos shall reign! We have a three-way dogfight between Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Cameron McAdoo that may take us all the way to Salt Lake City.

Dirty Little Secrets

After what I considered one of the weaker track layouts of the season on Tuesday, we have bounced back with a more traditional layout for round 12. The start is much shorter for tomorrow but still has a nice wide first turn to allow rider movement and safety. The first rhythm section could be made easy if riders can triple out of the first corner and onto a tabletop. If not, I think the line will still be to single the first jump and then double onto the tabletop. Being able to step off of said tabletop and then triple into the corner will be simply too fast to ignore.

The next rhythm section is a bit more creative. There are two basic ways to approach it. Most riders will double out of the corner but that’s where it gets interesting. The fastest way will be to step on, step on, step off and then single into the corner. That will take both finesse and strength as there doesn’t appear to be any lift provided for riders to step off from. If that line isn’t viable, riders will double out of the corner, double to the downside of the first tabletop, and then go for a nice sized quad into the corner. The negative of this line is the height that this quad would provide. Jumping high is a no-no when considering low lap times. Watch for riders to attempt the step-step line first and if that’s not doable, settle for the big launch into the corner.

A 180 right sets riders up for the only whoops section on the track. That bowl berm should allow for riders to crank up the momentum on entry and set up a few passes. For those trying to protect their position, watch for them to carry the corner all the way through the berm, swinging outside to run the far left side of the whoops, setting them up for the inside of the next 90-degree corner. For those trailing, they can counter-act this by squaring the corner and blitzing down the right side of the whoops. When that next 90 left is approached at the end of the whoops, the rider looking to pass has two choices, either cut under the leader and hope to beat them to the next 90, or use the outside berm to slingshot around as the leader fights for traction on the inside line. Pass attempts are best executed when correctly anticipating your rival’s moves. Knowing where the lead rider is going before he does can be the difference in making the move or following for another lap.