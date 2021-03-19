Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen started out front in the 450SX main event, but the trio ran 1-2-3 for 20 minutes and it didn't quite amount into the racing we might have expected. That doesn't mean there weren't still lots of other interesting tidbits in the action. Today in Race Examination, we take a look at Aaron Plessinger getting into Vince Friese, Justin Barcia's quick passes, and Eli Tomac's rear end slide-out while catching Webb.

We also look into the 250SX class at a Justin Cooper's and Seth Hammaker's early falls, Hunter Lawrence's incredible instincts that allowed him to take the race lead, and why Cameron McAdoo's situation resulted in a penalty.

For more on Anderson's and McAdoo's penalties, be sure to watch our video explaining the situation.