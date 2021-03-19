Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Arlington 2 Race Examination

March 19, 2021 1:05pm | by:

Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen started out front in the 450SX main event, but the trio ran 1-2-3 for 20 minutes and it didn't quite amount into the racing we might have expected. That doesn't mean there weren't still lots of other interesting tidbits in the action. Today in Race Examination, we take a look at Aaron Plessinger getting into Vince Friese, Justin Barcia's quick passes, and Eli Tomac's rear end slide-out while catching Webb.

We also look into the 250SX class at a Justin Cooper's and Seth Hammaker's early falls, Hunter Lawrence's incredible instincts that allowed him to take the race lead, and why Cameron McAdoo's situation resulted in a penalty.

For more on Anderson's and McAdoo's penalties, be sure to watch our video explaining the situation.

Recommended Reading

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

