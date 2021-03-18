The 11th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross provided plenty of surprises and interesting storylines. We witnessed yet another first-time winner in the 250SX Class and the top three 450SX championship contenders all started together come the main event. As such, we fired off questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain on everything Arlington 2.

Cooper Webb already had 15 career main event wins and a championship, but is this win—with Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen right behind him off the start—bigger than others?

I personally believe it was a bigger race for Roczen than Webb, but in the opposite sense. For Roczen, he has been on a downtrend for a few consecutive rounds. At the second Orlando, Roczen’s pace was incredible but he was hindered by a stubborn Tomac and was unable to close the gap once he finally got clear. Onto Daytona, his pace was certainly great but he was overmatched by Webb’s second corner sleuth. The first Arlington just a few days ago marked the third round in a row that he missed the podium.

The first Arlington round was a real head scratcher of a ride, too. For the first time, his pace was not eye popping. For the first time, he had a big crash in his heat race. For lack of a better term, he looked rattled. I believed this second Arlington round to be somewhat of a make-or-break race for this 2021 campaign. While it is clearly too early to hand out championships, the mental battle has definitively shifted in Cooper Webb’s direction. The second Arlington round only furthered that notion, with Webb leading wire to wire. Worse, Roczen started third and was simply unable to mount any sort of response to Webb’s poise. We are six weeks away from crowning a champion. If Ken Roczen wants to be that guy, he has to change the direction of the momentum pendulum, and fast.

This track was better than Saturday's track, yes? No?

No, definitely not. Those switchbacks were brutal for passing and the rhythm sections were incredibly easy. The whoops were challenging, which was certainly a plus, but otherwise, I wasn’t a fan. Anytime a track has multiple 90 degree corners as well as slow, tight 180s, everything funnels to the inside line. That leaves a following rider powerless to make a move as the outside line is simply too slow to utilize.

The bowl berms did provide a few passes (Justin Barcia was effective here) but we simply didn’t have enough of them for my taste.