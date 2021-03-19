The two Arlington races we’ve seen so far have been pretty interesting. Not amazing racing by any means (at least in the 450SX class), but the series has really turned after two of three Texas races. We shall dive into this some more.

Hey, we had a long track! Amazing! I think both of these Arlington tracks haven’t been the best I’ve ever seen. Arlington 1 scored high on the creativity scale but not so much on the racing scale. Arlington 2 was a lot of follow the leaders around, although it was more “racey” than I thought it was upon first viewing. Here’s the thing, I understand that we are under extraordinary times when it comes to the series this year. No fans, or limited fans, make it that we see small trophies and tracks that I think could use more dirt. Dirt is extremely expensive, and I figure budgets are cut this year. I’ve been thinking this for a while now and in talking with the managers and riders, they tend to agree with me.

I don’t remember ever seeing such short tracks before this year and with the help of my buddy Clinton Fowler, it turns out I was right. Obviously Daytona is a long track so we’re removing that race from the list. The low, 50-second lap times we saw at Arlington 2 marked the first time we’ve had a track in the 50’s. That’s amazing and proof to me that we are seeing less dirt than usual. The jumps aren’t as high, in some cases we have obstacles that are missing, or there are some rollers in there instead of jumps, and lots of extra floor space.

Last year in football stadiums like Atlanta and Tampa, we saw low 50’s lap times. This year? Not so much. In my opinion, higher lap times make for better and safer tracks. The fewer laps a track has the less wear and tear on the obstacles. Makes sense right?

My buddy Clinton pulled some times from the last few years. Check it out.