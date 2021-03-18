Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Watch: McAdoo, Anderson, and Hartranft Penalties Explained

March 18, 2021 2:35pm | by:

Confusion arose following the Arlington 2 Supercross as it took a while for final results to be posted. We eventually saw why. Cameron McAdoo, who was the championship leader in 250SX West, was penalized three positions for cutting the track after his crash. Jason Anderson later received a one place penalty in the 450SX main event for going off track as well. We also saw Brandon Hartranft receive a two-place penalty earlier in the LCQ. So why are all infractions given different penalties?

We explain how the decisions were made and what the rulebook has to say about these infractions in today's edition of Racer X Rapid News presented by Fly Racing.

Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports. 

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

