Watch: McAdoo, Anderson, and Hartranft Penalties Explained

Confusion arose following the Arlington 2 Supercross as it took a while for final results to be posted. We eventually saw why. Cameron McAdoo, who was the championship leader in 250SX West, was penalized three positions for cutting the track after his crash. Jason Anderson later received a one place penalty in the 450SX main event for going off track as well. We also saw Brandon Hartranft receive a two-place penalty earlier in the LCQ. So why are all infractions given different penalties?

We explain how the decisions were made and what the rulebook has to say about these infractions in today's edition of Racer X Rapid News presented by Fly Racing.

Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

