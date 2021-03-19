The 12th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule