It’s tradition that the Florida and Georgia rounds of the GNCC Racing season take place on back-to-back weekends. It’s been done this way for many years, even back when the Florida round would take place on a Tuesday during Daytona Bike Week, with the Georgia round immediately following on Sunday. That shorter gap between events served as a brutal tests of a racer’s ability to recover and go racing again right away, but that changed a few years back. Now now with a week to recoup, it seems like the racing stays tighter at these two rounds, with riders more likely back into fighting shape for the Georgia race. Here are a few takeaways from those back-to-back rounds.

These Rounds Are Tough

It’s no secret that Florida’s Wild Boar GNCC gets rough. Like, really, really rough. This is a sand race. The pro motorcycles are the last race of the weekend and while the track crew spends hours and hours dozing the course on Saturday night after the ATVs, there’s still a full day of youth and amateur racing on Sunday to make it all rough once again. The whoops are deep, spaced really far apart in places and they turn in all directions. Yes, you’re literally trying to stay on top of whoops while also making your way around a turn. Some of those whoops are so deep that a Yamaha Grizzly ATV’s handlebars are even with the ground off-trail while sitting in the middle of a whoop!

On top of this, there were also some deep mudholes to contend with. Rain leading up to the race really raised the water table and made for some swampy spots out on the course. They were all pretty passible but there were a few spots that would reach out and bring you to a screeching halt if you weren’t careful.

The Georgia round doesn’t get quite as whooped out, but it gets a totally different kind of rough. Instead of deep and endless whoops, the Georgia event gets deep ruts and some whoops of its own, as well as square-edged holes with roots in them as well. The Georgia track also seems to hold water in places early in the year, and while this year was actually one of the drier Georgia events, there were still a few really soft and wet spots that became pretty treacherous in their own right.

Anyone who makes it through these two events back to back is one tough customer. They’re not a hard enduro by any means, but they’re a special kind of tough.