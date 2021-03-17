No disrespect meant here, but few were putting “Hunter Lawrence will hold the red plates at the halfway mark” in the script. Hunter has been around the pro scene for a while now with big wins at big races, but when it comes to supercross he’s a rookie, basically. Plus, the darned injuries had already piled up, so it would be safe to say goal number one was to just stay safe. Working against Hunter is that he came through the GP route and I’ve heard from multiple sources that Australia’s supercross scene for your riders isn’t even close to what it was in the 1990s, when it churned out the likes of Chad Reed, Michael Byrne, Brett Metcalfe, and a dozen others who were ready made for AMA supercross racing. Well, to be honest, everyone was just guessing on Hunter’s supercross skills, because no one really got to see him race. The real proof is in the watching, and while his brief debut in Salt Lake City, Utah, last year was a washout, he has looked positively un-rookie like in 2021, looking smooth and in control every time his wheels were on the track. There haven’t been sketchy moments, there haven’t been signs of inexperience or un-comfortability.

“I don’t think I had struggled more than anyone else,” he said on his supercross training. “It was just unfortunate crashes. It was just every time I had crashed, I would get broken. I don’t think I was crashing any more than anyone else was.”

Hunter has rebuilt his body through lots of testing and careful work with nutrition. He’s more durable now and he’s finally gotten to show his supercross skills in an actual race. Now that you can see he can tackle indoor circuits without a problem, it exposes his huge advantage over the rest of this field: as an out-and-out racer, he actually has a ton of experience racing big races at a high level all over the world. Lawrence has won GPs, Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship motos, and has logged scintillating rides at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations en route to MX2 class wins. His last two races have put his race management skills on display, as he nearly ran Seth Hammaker down last week but took the safe route to his first podium. Last night he waited the pack out and then pounced with a strong two-for-one pass to take the lead.