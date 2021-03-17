Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: Arlington 2 with Roczen, Tomac and Lawrence

March 17, 2021 9:20pm | by:

Happy St. Patrick's Day! The Luck of the Irish met the luck of the Australia—ish, with Hunter Lawrence bouncing back from years of injuries to win his first AMA Supercross event and even take the points lead! Meanwhile, as the Webb Wagon rolls you can see the impact on the comments from Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac.

The Weege Show post race is brought to you by Race Tech Gold Valves. You know Irish Leprechauns love their gold! Also gold: Race Tech's digital CNC porting is so good even other engine builders can use it to replicate their best designs. You can sign an NDA to make sure no one else gets your secrets. Go to RaceTech.com for more.

