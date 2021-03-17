Happy St. Patrick's Day! The Luck of the Irish met the luck of the Australia—ish, with Hunter Lawrence bouncing back from years of injuries to win his first AMA Supercross event and even take the points lead! Meanwhile, as the Webb Wagon rolls you can see the impact on the comments from Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac.

