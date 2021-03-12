Welcome home from Bike Week in Daytona, or maybe welcome to Texas for the Arlington SX residency of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, or to the Lone Star State for the JS7 Spring Classic at Freestone, or maybe welcome to Georgia for the next round of GNCC Racing.… Heck, maybe you’re still in Florida doing A Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South or the start of the 2021 American Flat Track Series at Volusia County Speedway. Wherever you are, welcome to Racerhead and what really is finally starting to feel like normal after an abnormal year for pretty much everyone.

First, some bad news in the form of a reminder that what we do as motorcycle racers can be a dangerous passion, even if you’re seemingly one of the most qualified riders in the world. On Sunday morning, during early practice for the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, Michigan Mafia legend Todd DeHoop went down hard on his 450. DeHoop is a Masters +50 rider, a former AMA 125 Supercross Champion, an inspired vintage motocross fanatic, and even a part-time contributor to Racer X magazine. He was checking out a rhythm section in the same area where he won his first 125 AMA Supercross back in 1988 on his way to the East Region Championship when he went down weird on his head. Few saw it, though Todd remembers it as just a weird crash, but he also knew it was very, very serious—he couldn’t feel anything below his neck. He was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center, where it was discovered that he had fractured his C3 vertebra, causing a contusion to his spinal cord. Needless to say, it was devastating news to everyone.

Fortunately, doctors were hopeful that his situation was not permanent, and they saw positive signs of movement and improvement in some parts of his body, though not nearly as much as they hoped. Todd had traveled to the event with his two daughters, and they were fortunate that lifelong friend and fellow rider Jeff Stanton was there to immediately assist and support them, as Stanton is the host of the RCSX Vintage Day, which was happening on Tuesday. 6-Time did what 6-Time always does, which is step up and lead situations from the front. He immediately reached out to Road 2 Recovery, and Lori Amstead and Mike Young immediately did what they do, which is help a downed rider and their family with travel logistics, insurance support, fundraising, and more. They also set up this page to assist with Todd’s situation and to keep everyone apprised of what’s going on at every level:

DeHoop's Road 2 Recovery fund

On a personal note, I have known Todd since we were both minicycle racers. He’s always been smart, funny, and fiercely competitive. He also has spent half a century in motorcycling and knows not only the risks, but the challenges he will now face as he begins what will certainly be a long road to recovery. He was in good spirits, according to both Stanton and MX Sports’ Tim Cotter, and also determined to go to work in order to get back on his feet and maybe even back on the bike one day. He’s in good hands, but he needs help from our community. Please check out his page and do what you can for one of the longtime, all-time good guys.

Since we’re on bad news, there was more from Europe, as two-time FIM 500cc World Champion Bengt Aberg passed away. The 76-year-old was suffering from diabetes. He’s the second former world champion to pass in 2021, preceded by Belgium’s Joel Robert. Coincidentally, in 1969 and ’70, when Aberg was 500cc World Champion, Robert was 250cc World Champion. They were featured together in a scene from Bruce Brown’s On Any Sunday, which our friend Brett Smith from @wewestfast posted on Instagram: