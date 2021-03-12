Give me a little bit of a run-down on how you create each track for the game as well. I know you guys do some 3D scanning and stuff like that. What do you do from the first step until you have a finished product on the track? How much work goes into each track, and what are the steps to actually create each one for the game?

This is sort of like a personal question because when I started working on SX1 I was a level designer, so this is something that I can talk about really deeply. The main thing is obviously first of all we gather all the pictures and 3D scans from all the tracks. Then we import them rough as they are into the game. From that point on, there is a lot of work by the environment artist and the level designers because they have to take that rough data and make it playable. So, during this period of time, environment artist and level designer will work shoulder to shoulder to make the track really happen and be playable inside the game. This means a lot of smoothing of the landscape and thinking about how the jump works. So maybe the 3D scans weren’t so detailed, so the level designer has to go there and make some corrections. Then you want the environment artist to find the perfect gradation of color for the terrain, thanks to the 3D scans. But then the level designer can check all these things off, watching the pictures that the photographer has taken. That’s just the first part. Then there is the gameplay part. The track is then passed onto the level designer who is going to think about how the gameplay will be in the game. So, there will be directions from the game design team in terms of like, this year we want a more simulation game, a more arcade game, this kind of stuff. Depending on that, there will be some slight change on the shape for example of a jump to make it happen more easily or be harder to approach the jump. So, with all these things in consideration, the level designer will make the track flow in a way. Another one will study. There is a lot of research here because the level designer will have to check all the videos from the races to see how the pros face the jumps, such as is [Eli] Tomac making a triple? Let’s say if in the game I can make it happen easily. So, this is a lot of research involved because the same has to be done with the 250 class. So, the same track must work with the 250 class and the 450 class as well, because that’s what happens in reality. So, there is a lot of research and video searching and video viewing about all the pros with the GoPro cameras to see how they react while racing. So, you will be able to see even all the small nuances of the landscape. Maybe a small jump that wasn’t captured by the 3D scans in the first place. We can add it by watching the videos. A lot of times we had some changes during this phase because through the lens of a GoPro put on the helmet of a pro rider, we saw there was a small jump that was hidden because the 3D scan couldn’t see it. So that’s really interesting, in my opinion. So, after that, obviously there will be the creation of the stadium itself. The 3D model of the stadium will be created and put around the landscape of the track. Then it will be the audio. We put the crowd noises. There will be environment artists that will put decorations to the stadiums using video references, using photograph references to put all the sponsors in the correct place. There is just one part of development dedicated to the placement of sponsors, just to let you understand how much in detail we go by making this. It’s not just we place the sponsor as we feel like. We follow a particular plan for doing that. So that’s the kind of detail we put when making tracks. After that, there will be a part in which the AI designer will put into the track the AI that will have a lot of refinement. This will take weeks for them for each track to be working correctly with all the different difficulties from very easy to realistic. And there are a lot of tweaks going on because at the same time the physics will be tweaked, so the AI will need to be tweaked again to react to the new physics. So, from that moment on, it’s sort of like an iterative process that will come to an end with the track that you can see in the final game.