Not Out of the Blue

We probably should have seen something like this coming from Aaron Plessinger. Perhaps not something quite as spectacular as his ride in Daytona, but something like a breakout performance from the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider. After all, he’s been noticeably better this season, and he and his teammates talked about more breakthroughs in bike setup after spending a few weeks testing in Florida. Plessinger’s breakthrough finally came in Daytona when he passed Cooper Webb and ran second for most of the race. Yes, he did make a mistake at the end that allowed Webb to get back by, but his first career 450 podium is big. With the kind of confidence, will Plessinger get back on the box in Arlington? –Hansel

The Champ is Here

At least in Daytona, he was! Eli Tomac hasn’t been his usual, dominant self in 2021, that’s no secret, but you’d never know it by the way he rode in Daytona. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider was fantastic, leading every single lap and taking the win unchallenged. It was his second win of the season, and his fifth at Daytona, which tied him with Ricky Carmichael on the all-time Daytona win list. Does Tomac simply own Daytona, or will we see a new Tomac from here on out? –Hansel

Crowded at the Top

Everyone saw Cooper Webb push Ken Roczen to the top of turn two at Daytona, which pushed Roczen back a few spots early. Roczen was none too happy about this and said he will put extra focus into everything he does to be that much better on the weekends. He wants to beat Cooper badly! The question is, will Roczen use the Jerry Seinfeld strategy of, “The best revenge is living well” and just try to win races and the title, or will he go after Webb with an aggressive move on the racetrack? That’s what everyone will be wondering, and watching for, over the next few races. –Jason Weigandt