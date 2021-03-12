Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the tenth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Arlington 1 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Arlington 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Daytona Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Stilez Robertson (2nd in the main event) | 52 points

Coty Schock (9th in the main event | 52 points

Hardy Munoz (13th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Aaron Plessinger (3rd in the main event) | 42 points

Justin Bogle (9th in the main event) | 42 points

Mitchell Oldenburg (15th in the main event) | 42 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

