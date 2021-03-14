Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

In the 250SX class, rookie Seth Hammaker rocketed out to the holeshot in the main event and received early pressure from his teammate Jordon Smith. Smith would eventually crash twice allowing Hunter Lawrence to move through for second as the Australian worked to catch Hammaker. Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper fought from mid-pack starts to end up in a battle for the final podium spot. But in the end, it was Hammaker claiming his first career victory ahead of Lawrence and McAdoo.

The 450SX class saw Dean Wilson jump out to the early lead by Cooper Webb wasted no time in sliding through for the race lead. Webb would take off to a five or so second lead that he then managed for the next 28 laps to claim his fourth win of the season. Justin Barcia worked his way into second early in the race by passing Dylan Ferrandis and he would stay there behind Webb the rest of the way. Jason Anderson had an eventful main event that ultimately resulted in him rounding out the podium to make it an all-Austrian manufacturer podium sweep. Webb now holds a seven point lead in the championship over Ken Roczen.