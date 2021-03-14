Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Live Now
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Watch: Arlington 1 SX Highlights

March 14, 2021 6:00am

Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

In the 250SX class, rookie Seth Hammaker rocketed out to the holeshot in the main event and received early pressure from his teammate Jordon Smith. Smith would eventually crash twice allowing Hunter Lawrence to move through for second as the Australian worked to catch Hammaker. Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper fought from mid-pack starts to end up in a battle for the final podium spot. But in the end, it was Hammaker claiming his first career victory ahead of Lawrence and McAdoo.

The 450SX class saw Dean Wilson jump out to the early lead by Cooper Webb wasted no time in sliding through for the race lead. Webb would take off to a five or so second lead that he then managed for the next 28 laps to claim his fourth win of the season. Justin Barcia worked his way into second early in the race by passing Dylan Ferrandis and he would stay there behind Webb the rest of the way. Jason Anderson had an eventful main event that ultimately resulted in him rounding out the podium to make it an all-Austrian manufacturer podium sweep. Webb now holds a seven point lead in the championship over Ken Roczen.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 250SX West Main Event

March 13, 2021
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Seth Hammaker 21 Laps0:45.214 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
2Hunter Lawrence +01.7600:45.200 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Cameron McAdoo +07.2010:45.399 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Justin Cooper +17.0970:45.685 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Garrett Marchbanks +24.3080:46.290 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Jalek Swoll +27.7560:46.329 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
7Stilez Robertson +30.3340:46.553 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
8Mitchell Harrison +32.4460:46.302 Lansing, MI United States Honda CRF250R
9Chris Blose +34.3620:46.772 Phoenix, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F
10Nate Thrasher +35.8550:46.648 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 450SX Main Event

March 13, 2021
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 28 Laps0:44.902 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Justin Barcia +04.0130:45.120 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
3Jason Anderson +08.2480:44.706 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
4Chase Sexton
+12.5390:45.135 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Aaron Plessinger +15.5900:45.353 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
6Ken Roczen +19.8400:45.341 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
7Joey Savatgy +23.8620:45.455 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
8Eli Tomac +30.5270:45.272 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
9Dean Wilson +34.2530:45.285 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
10Martin Davalos +38.0030:45.591 Quito Ecuador KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
