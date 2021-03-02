This note from Daytona International Speedway today indicates that all the available tickets for this Saturday's race are sold out. Like all sporting events in 2021, Daytona is only able to sell a limited-number of tickets. With the limited capacity already reached, additional walk up race day tickets will not be available.

Here's Daytona's press release.

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida. – Daytona International Speedway announced today that socially-distanced grandstand seating and hospitality packages for the 51st annual Daytona Supercross, scheduled for this Saturday night, March 6, have reached limited capacity.

To ensure the safest environment possible for guests, Daytona International Speedway is implementing enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures including screening guests before entering the facility, requiring face coverings to be worn and six feet social distancing maintained throughout their visit.

“The Daytona Supercross is an iconic event and we’re excited to celebrate with the many fans here at the World Center of Racing,” said Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway. “We take great responsibility to ensure our guest’s safety during their visit while providing an outstanding event experience.”

The Daytona Supercross, the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971, will feature the best Supercross riders in the world battling for a coveted win in this special Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship event. Fans can tune-in on Saturday, March 6 beginning at 7 p.m. on NBCSN as Eli Tomac races towards a possible fifth Daytona Supercross victory and current series points’ leader Ken Roczen seeks his first Daytona win.