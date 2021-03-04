Zach Osborne to Miss Daytona, Possibly Mores Races, with Back Injury

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne has announced he will be sidelined for this weekend’s Daytona Supercross as he deals with an ongoing back issue. Last week, Osborne posted the following on Instagram:

“Last Tuesday prior to Orlando 2 I got a weird sensation in my back after a big seat bounce, I tried to ride Wednesday a little and Thursday a little with no real improvement. I went into the weekend knowing it would be a slight struggle but it was a little more than I anticipated. After some exams this week I found out I have a bulging disc in my lumbar spine. I’ve done a lot of therapy this week and it’s coming back into a comfortable range so I’m hoping to be a little closer to normal by Daytona. Look forward to being back at 100% and getting back to having some fun at the races.”

Our Steve Matthes said on the Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show earlier this hour that he had heard Osborne would miss this weekend’s race and possibly more. Then, Osborne provided an update on Instagram, confirming he would miss this weekend’s ninth round at Daytona International Speedway. Below is Osborne's full post.