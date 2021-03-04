While there are success stories of privateer teams eventually morphing to strong factory-supported outfits, the road there is long and winding. What's the motivation for the teams in the back of the pits? Where does the money come from? What's the lifestyle for the team owner? Jason Weigandt chats with PR MX's Julien Perrier about the evolution of his team, with riders such as Cade Clason, Josh Cartwright, Ludovic Macler, Devin Simonson, Luke Neese, Ryan Surratt, Dakota Alix, and Justin Thompson. Perrier can best sum up his effort to run this big program like this: "I'm really dumb and very stubborn!"

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

