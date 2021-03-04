Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Why Do This?

Exhaust Podcast Why Do This?

March 4, 2021 4:00pm
by:

While there are success stories of privateer teams eventually morphing to strong factory-supported outfits, the road there is long and winding. What's the motivation for the teams in the back of the pits? Where does the money come from? What's the lifestyle for the team owner? Jason Weigandt chats with PR MX's Julien Perrier about the evolution of his team, with riders such as Cade Clason, Josh Cartwright, Ludovic Macler, Devin Simonson, Luke Neese, Ryan Surratt, Dakota Alix, and Justin Thompson. Perrier can best sum up his effort to run this big program like this: "I'm really dumb and very stubborn!"

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now